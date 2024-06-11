De La Hoya Gives Canelo a Tongue-lashing, Accuses Him of “Ducking” Benavidez

Golden Boy promoter Oscar De La Hoya tore into Canelo Alvarez today on social media, blasting him for his fear of David Benavidez. De La Hoya’s anger is misplaced because he should be happy by Canelo’s generosity to his vulnerable, badly flawed fighter, Jaime Munguia.

Dodging the “Mexican Monster”

In the video, De La Hoya blasted undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo for choosing Golden Boy fighter Jaime Munguia rather than Benavidez, who has been badgering him for a fight for ages.

Rather than De La Hoya being happy that Canelo did him and his fighter, Munguia, a huge favor by giving them a fight last month on May 4th, Oscar gave him a verbal backhand, saying this:

“You lined my pockets and made Jaime Munguia a s*** load of money, all because you’re afraid of David Benavidez. F*** you.”

Ungrateful Backhand

That’s not the ideal way for De La Hoya to show his gratitude for Canelo helping out Munguia becaue the guy had been looking for that fight for 11 years. Without Canelo finally giving it to Munguia, he would have been exposed sooner or later.

De La Hoya should have been happy that Canelo helped out his fighter, Munguia, because this guy just barely got by 38-year-old Sergiy Derevyanchenko last year, and he was going to get beaten sooner or later, even against the middle-of-the-road opposition he’s been fighting.

Fans wonder why De La Hoya is upset with Canelo. Oscar should be overjoyed that he finally gave Munguia the payday that many people believe his career was built on. Is De La Hoya upset that Canelo left Golden Boy and that he’s been doing well since leaving them?

Benavidez’s Unproven Record

It doesn’t help De La Hoya if Canelo fights Benavidez, so he shouldn’t be worried about that fight not happening. It’s not as if Benavidez has beaten anyone of note to earn the fight against Canelo.

Benavidez’s best career wins are against these guys: Demetrius Andrade [35 years old], David Lemieux [34], Ronald Ellis, Caleb Plant [post-knockout loss to Canelo], Ronald Gavril and Anthony Dirrell.

When Benavidez had the chance to finally prove himself after being called out by David Morrell Jr, he chose not to fight him and fled to 175 to fight 36-year-old Oleksandr Gvozdyk, a fighter he says he brags that dominated in sparring years ago.