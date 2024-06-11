Tyson Fury’s Latest Drunken Stumble: Former Heavyweight Champ Under Fire Again

In today’s world, where cameras are almost everywhere, no celebrity is safe should he or she fall into a somewhat embarrassing incident. On the subject of falling, former heavyweight champ Tyson Fury has made the headlines again, with the tabloids jumping all over the 35-year-old’s drunken spill. Some boxing sites have also put footage of Fury’s fall from a bar, the former champion falling head-first onto the concrete.

Fury was out enjoying himself at a bar in his hometown of Morecambe, and footage captured him being escorted out of the bar due to him being heavily intoxicated, with Fury then falling face-first onto the pavement outside.

Immediately, some people came out and said they were worried Fury might be in a bad way mentally, that the loss to Oleksandr Usyk would hit him hard. We all hope Fury does not find himself in the dark place he was in shortly after his big win over Wladimir Klitschko almost ten years ago.

Fury has, of course, a history of mental health problems. And the recent footage of Fury, who seems to be completely smashed as he is unwittingly filmed, is being scrutinized. No doubt it could all be a lot of nothing, with Fury merely having enjoyed himself a little too much, as many people do when drinking. But as it’s Fury, the speculation is rife.

Has Fury fallen back into his previous lifestyle of binge drinking and simply not living the life of a dedicated boxer? Or was last night’s episode a mere one-off, one that Fury himself could well be laughing at himself today (once his hangover has cleared, that is!)?

A fan could argue that this “story” is, in fact, no such thing and shouldn’t even be reported on. Okay, I get you. But the footage has gone viral, people ARE interested, and as such, you can choose to look into Fury’s stumble and fall if you so wish, as you are free to ignore it.

That massive rematch with Usyk is still well over six months away, so Fury has a heck of a lot of time to get back in the gym and work as hard as he needs to work to have a real shot at winning this, a true legacy-defining fight if ever there was one. Another loss to Usyk, and the critics will be all over Fury, saying he was never that great in the first place. Fury should not suffer from any lack of motivation going into the December 21 rematch, that’s for sure.

Fury is entitled to go out and enjoy himself the same as any other guy is entitled to enjoy themselves. Let’s hope Fury was enjoying himself last night, not drowning his sorrows.