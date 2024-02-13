De La Hoya Fires Back at Rolly Romero: “I’d Have Knocked You Out Easy”

Oscar De La Hoya came out firing today, reacting to Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero’s venomous remarks about DAZN, him, and Ryan Garcia about the offer that he was given.

Rolly didn’t like the offer and said Golden Boy fighters would be bringing in a few PPV buys on DAZN. The Mayweather-promoted Rolly saved most of his criticism towards De La Hoya, trashing the promoter, even though it was he who walked away from the ongoing negotiations.

Rolly feels that where he’s going to be fighting next on Amazon Prime is going to be bring in a lot of fans, and he’ll take advantage of it when he defends his WBA light welterweight title against Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz on March 30th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

De La Hoya says Rolly will make less money fighting Isaac Cruz in an undercard slot than he would have to fight Ryan Garcia in a main event on a PPV card on DAZN, and he could be right. With the PPV upside, Rolly would have made a killing fighting Ryan.

Money Talks and Platforms Matter

“I’m trying to get as much money as possible, and now you’re fighting for pennies on the dollar on a platform [Amazon Prime] that you don’t even know of. You’ve never even fought there, so how do you know it’s better than ours?” said Oscar De La Hoya to Fight Hub TV, talking about Rolly Romero, who bad-mouthed DAZN while praising where he’s fighting next on Amazon Prime PPV against Isaac Cruz on March 30th.

“I’d Have Knocked Your A Out”

“Rolly is a nice kid, but there’s no need to disrespect. You’re fights not with me. If I would have fought you, I’d have knocked your a** out easy, but you’re not fighting me, so keep it cool,” De La Hoya continued.

De La Hoya is telling no lies regarding what he would have done to Rolly if he’d met up with him during his professional career. Of course, Rolly would be filtered out by the other sharks in the weight classes that De La Hoya fought at, and would never get a chance to fight him.

Past De La Hoya opponents, Rafael Ruelas, John John Molina, and Genaro Hernandez, would make easy work of a flawed fighter like Rolly.

“Trust me, it would have been the most money he ever made in any fight,” said De La Hoya, reacting to being told that Rolly said the deal he offered him to fight Ryan Garcia was a poor one. “Al Haymon is notorious and great at undoing fights.

Taking Aim at PBC

“Why do you think Keith Thurman is fighting for the first time in two years? Rolly is fighting again once in a year and a half? All the fighters with PBC, they fight once every two years. What is that? That’s not a way to build your legacy to give the fight fans the best fights. That’s not the way to do things, and then you come out talking s***?

“I’m fed up with it; I’m tired of it. It’s not getting to me, don’t worry, because I’m doing my own thing. Just think, don’t be diverted by the noise,” said De La Hoya.