Subriel Matias Joins Matchroom Boxing, Signs Multi-Fight Deal

IBF light welterweight champion Subriel Matias will fight on DAZN with Matchroom Boxing, having signed a multi-fight co-promotional deal with them and Fresh Productions.

Matias (20-1, 20 KOs) signing with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom allows his fights to be shown on DAZN to be seen by more fans.

Hearn will now look to match the powerful slugger Matias against Liam Paro this summer in June or July on DAZN. It will be a homecoming fight in Puerto Rico.

A Champion with Knockout Power

100% of Subriel Matias’s career wins have come by knockout, which is an impressive stat showing that this guy has huge power. Matias isn’t the fastest puncher, but he punches very hard in a Foreman-esque way and slowly wears down his opponents.

In Matias’ last fight against knockout artist Shohjahon Ergashev (23-1, 20 KOs) on November 25th, he took a lot of punishment in the first three rounds, leaving some fans to believe that he was heading towards a knockout loss.

However, Matias kept pressing and started to get to Ergashev in the fourth, landing hard shots in close. Matias continued to pressure Ergashev in the fifth and took everything out of him. The fight was then halted at the end of the round. With the win, Matias won the vacant IBF light welterweight title.

In Matias’ fight before that, he stopped Jeremias Ponce (30-1, 20 KOs) in the fifth round in February 2023.

Hearn on the Partnership

“I am delighted to welcome Subriel to the team,” said Hearn. “Subriel is one of the most exciting fighters on the planet, with action guaranteed every time he fights, and as a World champion at 140lbs, the fights out there for him are massive.

“Puerto Rico is a huge market for Matchroom and DAZN, and with Subriel joining Edgar Berlanga and Yankiel Rivera in our stable, we are looking forward to holding some huge events there, starting with Subriel’s heroic return for the first time as a World champion this summer.”

Big-Name Fights on the Horizon

Matias’s signing with Matchroom puts him in a position for some exciting fights against the big-name fighters in Hearn’s stable:

Jack Catterall

Regis Prograis

Devin Haney

Richardson Hitchins

Fighting Haney would be ideal for Matias, giving him a chance to unify at 140, and become a global star.