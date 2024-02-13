Devin Haney’s New Focus: Cashing In and Becoming New Face of Boxing

Devin Haney says his goal for the remainder of his career is on money fights and becoming the “New Face of Boxing.’

Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) told DAZN that he’s already cemented his legacy by capturing world titles at 135 and 140, beating George Kambosos Jr. and Regis Prograis to capture his titles.

So now that his legacy is set with those solid title wins, he wants to focus on making lots of money, which he’s doing by facing the popular Ryan Garcia on April 20th on DAZN in Las Vegas.

Haney might run into a roadblock preventing him from becoming the new ‘Face of Boxing’ without taking risky fights against opposition where he’s not a big favorite to beat.

Another problem that could prevent Haney from being the face of boxing is his fighting style, which is safety-first and dull.

Haney must change his fighting style by focusing on staying in the pocket and not pulling back three steps each time his opponent tries to engage.

“I’ve done the legacy fights, I got the belts, I’m in the history books forever,” Haney states. “Now it’s about making the biggest fights happen for the most amount of money.”

Ryan Garcia: The Ultimate Payday?

“After the last fight, I said I’ve done the legacy fights, I got the belts, I’m in the history books forever,” said Haney to DAZN Boxing, talking about his focus now being solely on money for the remainder of his career after his belt-wining victories over Regis Prograis and George Kambosos Jr.

Those wins for Haney were on the weak side, and it’s disappointing to hear Devin feel that he’s achieved a legacy from beating 35-year-old Prograis and Kamabosos, who some saw as a one-hit wonder and a paper champion. You’d like to see Haney beat these kinds of fighters before cashing in:

Subriel Matias

Shakur Stevenson

Jaron Ennis

David Benavivdez

“Now it’s about making the biggest fights happen for the most amount of money and make big events. And here we are, arguably the biggest fight in 2024 — I think the biggest fight. It’s going to be a mega event.”

“The New Face of Boxing”

“It’s going to catapult me. It’s going to prove I am the new ‘Face of Boxing,’ I am the man, and I’m a huge draw,” said Haney on what a victory over Garcia will do for his career.