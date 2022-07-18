De La Hoya discusses terms for Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis fight

Oscar De La Hoya posted on social media on Monday that he wants the management of Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis to contact Golden Boy Promotions so they can begin negotiations for a mega-fight with Ryan Garcia later this year.

De La Hoya says the Ryan vs. Tank Davis fight should be a dual network broadcast to make it “fair,” with DAZN & Showtime showing the contest.

Oscar could be wasting his breath with that one, as it’s questionable whether Showtime will agree to share the broadcast for the Tank-Garcia fight because it might not be big enough if it’s shared between them and DAZN.

We recently saw the Jermall Charlo vs. Jaime Munguia negotiations fall apart for a dual network match, and we could see the same thing happen with Davis vs. Ryan.

If Ryan were a bigger star and had a resume that matched Tank Davis’ as a professional, a dual network deal would make sense. Unfortunately, the main thing Ryan has going for him is his 8.9 million followers on Instagram and 1.21M subscribers to his YouTube channel.

“The bottom line is we want to make the fight happen,” said Oscar De La Hoya on social media about his desire to make the Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis fight for December.

“Tank Davis, have your people call my people, or my people will call your people. It should be on Showtime and DAZN because they’re the broadcasting partners for each individual.

“It’s only fair, and we can stage it in Las Vegas. It’s as easy as that. Let’s go,” said De La Hoya.

“If he wants to get ready for Tank, he better fight Jermall Charlo or something,” said Hasim Rahman Jr to the Porter Way podcast about ideas for Ryan Garcia for a tune-up fight to prepare him for Gervonta. “He’s not going to be ready for Tank.

“I’d stay away from that fight if I was Ryan. I would not be trying to fight Tank.”

“I’m with Rock because I see Ryan Garcia saying, ‘I’m not going to 135, I’m done with it. I’m fighting at 140.’ You’re going to squeeze down to 135 for one more camp for Jojo Diaz to prepare for Tank?” said Carson Merk.

“He’s [Ryan Garcia] not going to squeeze down to 135,” said Shawn Porter.

“If you can get Tank at 140, you stay at 140,” said Merk. “I actually like the move to 140 [by Ryan]. He’s going to settle in, and those guys are going to have to get to him.

“I think it would make more sense to fight somebody else at 140. I can’t think of a name right now off the top. To be fair, I think Jojo Diaz is a great fighter.

“I think Jojo Diaz is getting a disservice going up to 140, and I don’t think it’s helping Ryan,” said Merk.

“You’ve got to find someone that can help Ryan in a fight situation,” said Porter.