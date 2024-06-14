Subriel Matias, Liam Paro Official DAZN Weigh In Results

The weights are in for what just might be not only the fight of a pretty stacked weekend of boxing but also perhaps the Fight of the Year. Dubbed “the most dangerous man in boxing” today, reigning IBF 140-pound champ Subriel Matias will face unbeaten challenger Liam Paro in Puerto Rico. Earlier today, both champion and challenger hit the scale, and both men came in at 140 pounds on the nose.

Both men look to be in superb physical condition, while both warriors are confident of victory. And why not? Matias, 20-1(20) has taken out each and every single man he has ever faced, the sole blot on his record, a decision defeat against Petros Ananyan, being avenged via KO. Paro, a southpaw from down under, is 24-0(15), and he has good boxing skills, a very strong jab, and he can also fight in the trenches if he has to do so.

Paro may have to fight to survive against Matias, in the early rounds in particular. Matias has made it clear: he wants to score yet another KO or stoppage (Matias has shown an uncanny ability to make guys quit on their stool), and tomorrow night, he will be in action in what is a homecoming fight. Paro says he can outbox and upset Matias. Together, it really does seem as though these two cannot fail to give us all a great fight.

Paro is the younger man by four years at age 28, but he is facing a genuinely fierce puncher in defending champ Matias. The two men engaged in a chilly final face-off after weighing in, and neither guy even remotely flinched.

Two excellent fighters, one of them a pure puncher, both in tip-top shape and ready to rumble. DAZN viewing figures should be pretty healthy with this one.

Pick: Matias HAS to be the pick to win, so packed with power and dangerous as he is, but Paro, if he can get through what could be a few ferocious early rounds, has a chance to come on, get into his groove and make Matias pay for his defensive lapses, with him maybe edging a great one on the cards. I’m going Matias by mid-rounds KO.

