Liam Paro Bounces Back From Hitchins Loss To Stop Jonathan Navarro – Boxing Results

Liam Paro Bounces Back From Hitchins Loss To Halt Jonathan Navarro; All-Australian Fight With Kambosos Could Be Next

Earlier today in his native Australia, former IBF champion at 140 pounds Liam Paro bounced back from his wide decision loss at the hands of Richardson Hitchins. Paro, who lost the belt to Hitchins when he defended against him in Puerto Rico back in December, came back to stop Jonathan Navarro in five-rounds today in Queensland.

Photo: Emily Barker/Getty Images for No Limit Boxing

The fight took place at a 144 pound catchweight and Paro got the TKO win as Navarro, who was decked and badly hurt in round-five, was pulled out before the sixth round could get underway. Paro is now 26-1(16) while Navarro falls to 18-2(9).

Paro looked good as he dominated Navarro. The two men clashed heads in the opening session, with Navarro coming off worse, his face splattered with blood. After that, southpaw Paro, still only 29 years of age, won everything and he showed the difference in levels between the two fighters. In the fifth, Paro connected with a big left hand to the face and down went Navarro.

Showing heart, the underdog got back up and he deserves credit for being able to make it out of the round. But his corner had seen enough and they pulled him out. It was a smart thing to do.

Speaking after his win, Paro said he wants big fights from here on in, and that he is confident he can reach the very top of the 140 pound division again. One fight that could happen next is actually a fight Paro was looking forward to taking before he lost to Hitchins, and that’s an All-Australian showdown with George Kambosos Jr.

Hitchins as we know scored a nasty eighth round body shot KO win over Kambosos earlier on this month, and though there is a real possibility former unified lightweight champion Kambosos may opt to retire, that domestic clash with Paro remains as a viable option. And Paro-Kambosos would be a big event down under.z

by James Slater

Earlier today in his native Australia, former IBF champion at 140 pounds Liam Paro bounced back from his wide decision loss at the hands of Richardson Hitchins. Paro, who lost the belt to Hitchins when he defended against him in Puerto Rico back in December, came back to stop Jonathan Navarro in five-rounds today in Queensland.

The fight took place at a 144 pound catchweight and Paro got the TKO win as Navarro, who was decked and badly hurt in round-five, was pulled out before the sixth round could get underway. Paro is now 26-1(16) while Navarro falls to 18-2(9).

Paro looked good as he dominated Navarro. The two men clashed heads in the opening session, with Navarro coming off worse, his face splattered with blood. After that, southpaw Paro, still only 29 years of age, won everything and he showed the difference in levels between the two fighters. In the fifth, Paro connected with a big left hand to the face and down went Navarro.

Showing heart, the underdog got back up and he deserves credit for being able to make it out of the round. But his corner had seen enough and they pulled him out. It was a smart thing to do.

Speaking after his win, Paro said he wants big fights from here on in, and that he is confident he can reach the very top of the 140 pound division again. One fight that could happen next is actually a fight Paro was looking forward to taking before he lost to Hitchins, and that’s an All-Australian showdown with George Kambosos Jr.

Hitchins as we know scored a nasty eighth round body shot KO win over Kambosos earlier on this month, and though there is a real possibility former unified lightweight champion Kambosos may opt to retire, that domestic clash with Paro remains as a viable option. And Paro-Kambosos would be a big event down under.

Boxing Results

Liam Paro vs Jonathan Navarro – catchweight, 10 rounds

Liam Wilson def. Ayrton Gimenez via UD (98-92, 97-93, 96-94) – super-featherweight, 10 rounds

Callum Peters def. Luca Lanigan via first-round TKO – light-heavyweight, 6 rounds

Kirra Ruston def. Kartik Kumar via second-round TKO – catchweight, 6 rounds

Vegas Larfield def. Bryan Cabrillos via UD (58-55, 58-56, 59-55) – featherweight, 6 rounds