DAZN Weights: Benn vs. Dobson – for Saturday night in Las Vegas

Conor Benn (22-0, 14 KOs) and Peter Dobson (16-0, 9 KOs) weighed 150.6 lbs for their Matchroom Boxing promoted main event fight this Saturday night on February 3rd.

Benn and Dobson will battle it out in a 12-round fight on DAZN at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Conor isn’t taking this fight as a warm-up for him, even though that’s why his promoter has chosen to match him up against the little-known second-tier fighter Dobson. He wants to get Benn another tune-up before he likely sets him up with a local British-level opponent like Chris Eubank Jr.

That’s the guy Hearn has been chomping at the bit to match Benn against for the last two years, but the fight is no longer what it would have been if he’d made it happen in 2022. Eubank Jr. has gotten older, been knocked out, and fought largely no one but Liam Smith, who is a shot older fighter,

“You can’t afford to overlook, you can’t afford to make mistakes, and you can’t afford to put one foot wrong when there’s so much at stake,” said Conor Benn to the media about his fight against Peter Dobson this Saturday night on February 3rd on DAZN in Las Vegas.

“So, for me, I prepare for everyone as if they are for my world title. I’ve done that for my whole career, and that’s why I’ve developed the way I have. So for me, if it’s a warm-up fight, I plan on making it look like a warm-up fight,” Benn said.

“I don’t want no tune-up fights or warm-up fights being fights that they shouldn’t be. For what? For not being dedicated and being lazy because I haven’t prepared diligently. No, not on my watch.

“I’ve been cleared. What more do you want me to do? I’ve passed all my UKAD tests. People will always find excuses for my success. I’ve just been approved in Nevada to fight, and I’ve been approved in Orlando. I’ve been approved in everywhere around the world.

“So, you ask yourself what’s the agenda when I’ve been cleared by the WBC when I’ve won the hearing when I’ve been approved to fight in Nevada with one of the strictest commissions around the world.

“For me, it’s a blessing to be fighting over here because the Benn name is familiar over here,” said Benn.