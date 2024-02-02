Jeff Mayweather Favors Rolly over Pitbull: “They Don’t Care About Boxing, They Just Love to Fight”

Jeff Mayweather is leaning towards Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero coming out victorious in his WBA light welterweight title against Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz on March 30th next month in their fight on Amazon Prime PPV in Las Vegas.

Mayweather, the uncle of Floyd Mayweather Jr., predicts a fireworks fight between Cruz (25-2-1, 17 KOs) and Rolly (15-1, 13 KOs) on the Keith Thurman vs. Tim Tszyu card.

Boxing fans believe Pitbull Cruz is going to have too much power, pressure, and toughness for Rolly to contend with in this fight. He fought a lot better in his loss to Gervonta Davis than Romero did.

Rolly lost that fight by knockout in the sixth round, but his management at Mayweather Promotions and PBC gave him a golden opportunity last May by putting him in with 40-year-old Ismael Barroso.

He was leaving that fight, too, until referee Tony Weeks inexplicably stopped the fight in the ninth round, saving him from defeat.

Size and Experience Advantage for Rolly

“I think it’s a good fight for both guys, and I think it’s going to be a fight that everyone is going to be pleased with,” said Jeff Mayweather to Fighthype, talking about the Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero vs. Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz match on March 30th on Amazon Prime PPV.

“You got two guys that actually love to fight. They don’t care about boxing. They don’t care about getting hit. They don’t care about any of the finer things in boxing,” Jeff continued about the Rolly vs. Pitbull clash.

Romero-Cruz might end up stealing the show from the Thurman vs. Tszyu even fight.

“So, I think that’s going to be a great entertaining fight for the fans, and I lean towards Rolly Romero. Rolly has at least fought at that weight. Plus, he’s been at that weight for a long time.

“He’s had to lose weight to fight at the weight classes [135] that he’s been at, but now, he’s probably more comfortable at the weight that he’s at,” said Jeff.

Rolando more Comfortable at 140

“I think that Rolly will be a little more stronger than Pitbull,” Mayweather said. “Obviously, he does have some power. He’s proved it. I just lean slightly toward Rolly. I think he’s more comfortable at the weight he is now than the weight class he was at. So, I think that’s going to be in his favor,” said Mayweather.