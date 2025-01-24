DAZN Official Weights: Pacheco – Nelson & Cruz – Salcido – For Saturday

Diego Pacheco (22-0, 18 KOs) weighed in at 166.4 lbs, and his opponent Steven Nelson (20-0, 16 KOs) came in at 168 pounds at Friday’s weigh-in for their 12-round headliner this Saturday, January 25th, live on DAZN from The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Chelsea Ballroom, in Las Vegas.

(Credit: Melina Pizano/Matchroom)

Lightweight contender Andy Cruz (4-0, 2 KOs) and Omar Salcido (20-1, 14 KOs) both weighed in at 134.8 lbs for their 10-round undercard contest. The two will fight WBC 135-lb title eliminator to determine the mandatory cor champion, Shakur Stevenson.

The 2020 Olympic gold medalist Cruz is the favorite in Saturday’s fight, and he could be the one to dethrone Shakur next year. Hearn promotes Shakur, and he might not be too happy to see his reign end against Cruz because he inked the New Jersey native hoping to put him in a big money fight against Gervonta Davis.

That’s why Hearn will likely take his time before letting Cruz fight Shakur until after the Tank fight happens. Of course, by then, it might be too late.