DAZN Official Weights: Pacheco – Nelson & Cruz – Salcido – For Saturday

Diego Pacheco (22-0, 18 KOs) weighed in at 166.4 lbs, and his opponent Steven Nelson (20-0, 16 KOs) came in at 168 pounds at Friday’s weigh-in for their 12-round headliner this Saturday, January 25th, live on DAZN from The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Chelsea Ballroom, in Las Vegas.
(Credit: Melina Pizano/Matchroom)
Lightweight contender Andy Cruz (4-0, 2 KOs) and Omar Salcido (20-1, 14 KOs) both weighed in at 134.8 lbs for their 10-round undercard contest. The two will fight WBC 135-lb title eliminator to determine the mandatory cor champion, Shakur Stevenson.
The 2020 Olympic gold medalist Cruz is the favorite in Saturday’s fight, and he could be the one to dethrone Shakur next year. Hearn promotes Shakur, and he might not be too happy to see his reign end against Cruz because he inked the New Jersey native hoping to put him in a big money fight against Gervonta Davis.
That’s why Hearn will likely take his time before letting Cruz fight Shakur until after the Tank fight happens. Of course, by then, it might be too late.
“This is what we want. This is the environment we want to put Diego Pacheco in,” said Eddie Hearn after the weigh-in, discussing the chirping that has gone on between Diego Pacheco and Steven Nelson this week.
“It’s tough fights and everything that comes with it. He’s [Diego Pacheco] never experienced anything like this before, which is good. Sometimes, it’s a little nerve-wracking as well, but this is the time. Are you up for the challenge. Not just physically but mentally with the words and the fighter in front of you, telling you he’s going to take your heart tomorrow night.
“Let’s find out how good Diego Pacheco is. I believe he’s one of the best fighters in the world. I believe he’s going to rule this division, but you’ve got to come through tests like this. It’s not going to be easy. This is a brilliant fight tomorrow. 22-0 against 20-0. Nelson is a real fighter from a real team, but Diego is very special. It’s going to be a brilliant night of boxing at the Cosmos tomorrow,” said Hearn.