Crawford Waits: No Tune-Up Before Canelo Mega-Fight

Canelo Alvarez will be fighting on his regular Cinco de Mayo holiday date this May before a likely match against Terence Crawford later in September. Alvarez’s opponent is still to be determined for the fight in May.

Lance Pugmire @pugboxing is reported that unified super Middleweight champion Canelo (6-2-2, 39 KOs) will be fighting on Cinco de Mayo.

No opponent has been mentioned for Canelo, but it’s possible he may choose to fight IBF super middleweight champion Willam Scull to win back the title that he lost. That would enable Alvarez to become a two-time undisputed champion.

There would be more interest from the boing public in Canelo fighting Christian Mbilli, David Benavidez, David Morrell, Artur Beterbiev, or Dmitry Bivol. Those are all risky fights for Canelo and far more difficult than fighting Terence Crawford. Those guys have size and power. They’re not someone just looking for a retirement payday, which some fans believe is Crawford’s angle.

Interestingly, Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) won’t take an interim fight to prepare for the Canelo fight in September and will wait for that match. Crawford will have been out of the ring for 13 months, which for most fighters wouldn’t be a good idea. But for Terence, he’s been fighting on an annual basis since 2020, and he’s not seemingly had any effect on his performances.

However, he’s going to be 38 in September, coming off a lackluster performance in his move up to 154. He’ll be fighting for the first time at 168 against Canelo, and it’s not the wisest thing for him to sit for a full year without fighting.

Crawford may not want to risk looking bad or losing before getting a career-high payday against Alvarez. Some believe this may be Crawford’s retirement fight if he loses. He won’t want to continue fighting for less money after getting beaten by Canelo.

Terence did not look in his debut at junior middleweight against Israil Madrimov on August 3rd on Turki Al-Sheikh’s loaded card last summer at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.