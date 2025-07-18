DAZN Official Weigh-In Results: Usyk vs. Dubois – For Saturday

The official weights are in the books for tomorrow night’s huge four-belt heavyweight unification showdown between WBC/WBA/WBO champ Oleksandr Usyk and IBF champ Daniel Dubois.

Dubois: Still Heavier, Still Loser?

To nobody’s shock or surprise, Dubois came in substantially heavier than Usyk. Dubois, the younger man by some 11 years at age 27, looked in great shape as he weighed 243.8 pounds. Usyk, also looking in superb physical condition, scaled 227.3 pounds.

Some booing was heard when Usyk took to the scale, yet the Ukrainian also had his share of supporters. Dubois briefly spoke to the media after leaving the scale, and “Dynamite” came out with his oft-repeated mantra of winning “by any means necessary.”

“I’m locked in, I’m focused. I can’t wait,” Dubois said.

Both men are a little heavier than they were for their first fight, which took place back in August of 2023 and was won by Usyk via 9th-round stoppage. Back then, Usyk came in at 221 pounds, while for the first fight, Dubois scaled 10 pounds less than he weighed today, at 233 pounds.

Okolie’s Weight: More Impressive Than Dubois

As for the co-support heavyweight bout we will see tomorrow, between London’s Lawrence Okolie and Kevin Lerena of South Africa, former WBO cruiserweight champ and WBC bridgerweight champ, Okolie raised some eyebrows by weighing in at a whopping 262.4 pounds! How Okolie ever made cruiserweight the Lord alone knows. However, it must be said that Okolie looks good as heavy as he is, with him appearing to carry the extra poundage well.

Lerena, who has also boxed at bridgerweight, came in at 232.5 pounds. Both men are predicting a KO win, with “The Sauce,” as Okolie is known, predicting a “vicious” KO win. This fight could indeed prove to be explosive for as long as it lasts. If Okolie doesn’t get the quick KO he is looking for, it will be interesting to see how he carries those 262 pounds in the later rounds.

Usyk vs. Dubois: Rematch Weights

Oleksandr Usyk 227.3 vs. Daniel Dubois 243.8

Lawrence Okolie – 262.4 vs. Kevin Lerena – 232.5

Daniel Lapin – 174.13 vs. Lewis Edmonson – 174.13

Vladyslav Sirenko – 256.3 vs. Solomon Dacres – 235.9

Aadam Hamed – 144.13 vs. Ezequiel Gregores – 145.10

Lasha Guruli – 139.5 vs. James Francis – 137.12