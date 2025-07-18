The Boxing Experts Predict Usyk vs. Dubois II

Absolutely anybody who is anybody in the boxing world has an opinion on what will happen tomorrow night in London, this when heavyweight rivals Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois collide in their huge DAZN PPV rematch at Wembley Stadium. And so, the experts have all made their pre-fight predictions on what we will see go down on the night.

In front of around 90,000 fans, many of them, in fact most of them, British fans, this is what the likes of Lennox Lewis, Canelo Alvarez, Derek Chisora, Tony Bellew and others think will happen.

Those who are picking Usyk to win.

Could Usyk’s Stamina and Skill Shut Out Dubois Again?

Canelo (via social media):

“Oleksandr has very strong stamina; he’s very technical and smart. When I see someone with that kind of focus, I back them. That’s why I placed a big bet on his victory.”

Chisora:

“The safe money is on Usyk, I’m not going to lie to you. But you never know with this young kid [Dubois]. He’s hungry, he wants it. We will see what happens,” Chisora told Talk Sport.

Johnny Nelson:

“I’m going with Usyk,” Nelson said in speaking with Talk Sport. “I think Dubois boxed better than he did the first time. But I think Usyk is far too technically superior.”

Bellew (via social media):

“Usyk is the best heavyweight in the world. He’s probably the best heavyweight of our era; there is no disputing it anymore. He’s amazing at what he does. You have to give Dubois a shot, and he’s in with a chance, but Usyk has already made him quit once, so can he make him do it again? I think he’ll [Dubois] get stopped between rounds eight and 12.”

Those who are picking Dubois to win.

Why Some Believe Dubois Is Primed for an Upset

Lewis:

“I’m thinking he’s ready,” Lennox said to Queensbury. “He’s been through the trials and the tribulations. He’s the king slayer. He’s got the power. It’s not an easy task, but he’s definitely the man that can go through with it. Obviously he’s seen a weakness in the first fight. I believe that there’s a weakness, you gotta attack it.”

Spencer Oliver:

“Usyk has not got much better since fighting Dubois, there is a lot of miles on the clock since then,” Oliver said to Talk Sport. “There is no sign of deterioration but Dubois is a different animal and a different character since that first fight. I’m tipping Dubois.”

Dave Allen:

“I don’t think he’s [Usyk] a heavyweight. I still think he can do cruiserweight now,” Allen said to Talk Sport. “I think it’s all about timing. Daniel Dubois is getting better and better all the time and I think this is the right time for Dubois to beat Usyk.”