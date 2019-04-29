David Price-David Allen Added To Whyte/Rivas Card On July 20th

It could prove to be quite the heavyweight night on July 20th at The O2 in London. Dillian Whyte, explosive and hungry, will take on unbeaten Oscar Rivas, fast and also hungry, in the headliner, while British duo David Price and David Allen will collide in the co-feature. And Allen is super-excited, stating how this fight “could end with one punch.” It sure could, and very possibly will. But which way?





Price and Allen are heavyweight punchers who have each tasted the pain of defeat whilst fighting on the big stage but who are currently back in the win column, one of them in a pretty big way, and right now, courtesy of his career-best win/performance against Lucas Browne just over a week ago, plenty of people are thinking Allen, much the younger man, might just have too much for the more experienced Price.

Allen, taking the sport as serious as can be at last (this after both looking poor in fights and losing some) looked very good in taking out the Australian with a neatly placed shot to the body; Allen’s win surprisingly quite a few fans and experts. Braced for a war and a battle of attrition, fans at The O2 instead got a short night. Still, nobody was complaining or booing and now, fight fans are very much interested to see how far the new and dedicated Allen can go in the sport. Can he KO Price?

The winning of a world title might prove to be a league above for the man known as “The White Rhino,” but Allen could knock off a few contenders if he fights as well as he did against Browne. And Allen is going into the Price fight with a genuine gunslinger’s frame of mind and attitude.





Price, still healing up after being bitten more than once by deranged foe Kash Ali in his last fight, has won his last two and he is certainly a bigger puncher than Allen. But who has the better chin? And would Price be able to take the kind of nasty body shot Allen landed on the man known as “Big Daddy?”

Again, it could prove to be a rocking night at The O2 or at whichever venue stages this fight if it indeed takes place, and with the kind of solid under-card promoter Eddie Hearn puts on quite regularly to further back up Whyte against Rivas and Price versus Allen, fans could get a great value for money show.

We didn’t see an all-out war between Allen and Browne, but we might be treated to not one, but two heavyweight wars when Whyte/Rivas/Price and Allen are all in action. The headlining fight is of course the far more significant bout, with world rankings very much on the line – but it just might be that in terms of raw excitement and blood and guts, the heavyweight co-feature steals the show and produces the fight of the night.

How many knockdowns will we see as the four big men rumble? A distance fight in the main event looks quite unlikely, while a distance fight between Price and Allen looks all but impossible!