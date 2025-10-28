A fight is in the works for IBF junior middleweight champion Bakhram Murtazaliev to defend against #3 Josh Kelly for January 24 or 31st in the UK. It’s a clash that’s been talked about for months, and it’s finally about to happen. This will reportedly be a Matchroom-promoted event.

Murtazaliev (23-0, 17 KOs) has been inactive since scoring a third-round knockout of Tim Tszyu on October 19, 2024. The way that Bakhram obliterated the former WBO 154-lb champion Tszyu backfired on him, turning him into the boogeyman of the division, to the point where he was relegated to the ‘who needs him’ club.

Boogeyman Heads to Britain

The Ring broke the news of the Murtazaliev vs. Kelly fight being in the works for January 24th or 31st in England.

On paper, this fight is a huge mismatch in favor of the 32-year-old Bakhram. He’s a massive puncher with either hand, and he’s going to have a big advantage in power over the finesse fighter, Kelly (17-1-1, 9 KOs). This fight could be a classic Tom and Jerry type of match unless Kelly chooses to fight with his back against the ropes, as he did in his sixth-round blowout loss to David Avanesyan on February 20, 2021.

The 2016 Olympian Kelly has won his last seven fights, rebuilding his career since his defeat against Avanesyan. However, he hasn’t fought any of the dangerous 154-pounders to rebuild in a true sense. The opposition that Kelly has beaten in the last four years has been lesser ones.

Kelly’s 7-fight winning streak

Flavius Biea

Ishmael Davis

Placido Ramirez

Gabriel Alberto Corzo

Troy Williamson

Lucas Brian Ariel Bastida

Peter Kramer

UK Fans Get Their Thriller

Murtazaliev vs. Kelly is a fight that will interest fans in the UK, but it’s not one that will play well for U.S fans. They’d prefer to see Murtazaliev defend against Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis, Vergil Ortiz Jr., or face Sebastian Fundora.