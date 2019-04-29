Two Years On From His Epic But Losing Fight With Joshua, Wladimir Klitschko Says He Is “Obsessed” With Becoming World Champion Again

Will former heavyweight king Wladimir Klitschko return to the ring or will he not? As fight fans have read, Klitschko, who recently turned 43 years of age, has been offered big money – as in REALLY big money – by DAZN, to return for a three-fight deal. So far, Wladimir has been pretty coy on whether or not he will actually fight again. Until today.





Taking to social media just moments ago, on this, the two-year anniversary of his last fight, that epic, knockdown-filled rumble with Anthony Joshua, Klitschko said he is “obsessed” with becoming world heavyweight champion all over again:

“Although I didn’t win the titles on April 29th 2017, for me, it was one of my best days in my boxing career (so far). Thanks @anthonyjoshua for being the perfect opponent and part of my obsession to become a champion again! #obsessed,” wrote Wladimir earlier on today.





I don’t know about you, but this looks like the strongest hint yet that Wladimir will indeed fight again. For unless he is referring to his becoming a champion in an entirely different field, Klitschko seems, well, obsessed in ruling the world again. As we know, “Dr. Steel Hammer” has never strayed too far at all from the gym, keeping himself in shape being another obsession of his, and let’s face it, there are plenty of guys Klitschko could beat today. But can Wladimir beat the elite heavyweights?

If he doesn’t think so, there will be no comeback. Klistchko is not the type of guy to do things half-measured, so it will be a return aimed at winning the ultimate or no return at all. And with that big-money offer from DAZN, and a desire to avenge the A.J loss his for the taking, maybe we will see Wladimir back between the ropes soon.

And as great as Joshua-Klitschko I was, a part-two would generate serious interest – and plenty of cash. And with no signs of any Deontay Wilder or Tyson Fury fights being made for the foreseeable future, perhaps Joshua will look at Wladimir as his only other available super-fight dance partner.

And we all know we would watch a return battle between these two, don’t we! It’s now up to Wladimir to make his mind up. If he hasn’t done so already.