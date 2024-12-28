Jai Opetaia vs. David Nyika Live on DAZN on January 8

Unbeaten New Zealander David Nyika will challenge IBF and Ring Magazine cruiserweight champ Jai Opetaia live on DAZN on January 8th, the 10-0(9) fighter stepping in at short notice after original challenger Huseyin Cinkara was forced to pull out with an ankle injury.

For Nyika to be facing Opetaia at both short notice and at such an early stage in his career – Opetaia the consensus best when it comes to the current 200 pound division, with some experts feeling Australian southpaw Opetaia is a pound-for-pound star – shows the confidence the 29 year old has.

But of course, Nyika will enter the ring at the Gold Coast Convention Centre as a hefty underdog. Yet Nyika, a former amateur standout, says he will “Shock the world” by taking Opetaia’s belts along with his unbeaten record in what will be the first big fight of 2025.

“I’m preparing to shock the world on January 8,” Nyika told AAP.

“I haven’t been an underdog in a long time but it’s where I thrive . I have always loved stepping into other people’s backyards and silencing their supporters and fans. With a guy like Jai, you have got someone who is second to none with his boxing prowess and background. He has got everything in his favour with the form he is in. The way I have approached this fight is that there is no time like the present. I feel like I’m coming into my physical prime. It is one of those opportunities where I couldn’t forgive myself if I let someone else take it.”

But again, is this fight coming much too soon in the career of Nyika? Opetaia has his sights set not only on winning this fight, but on becoming a genuine great of the sport. Opetaia, 26-0(20) wants to unify the division, while he has also suggested he may move up to heavyweight one day. Nyika would be tearing up some lofty plans with a shock win next month.

This is the first world title fight of 2025, and might it prove to be a very early candidate for Upset of the Year? No doubt, plenty of people the world over would be shocked to the core if Nyika managed to dethrone Opetaia.

Nyika, who has sparred Opetaia in the past, says he “probably took all of five seconds to accept the offer” when the Opetaia fight was presented to him. Credit to Nyika for, as the saying goes, daring to be great.

Date: Wednesday, January 8

Wednesday, January 8 Time: 8 am GMT / 3 AM ET / 6 pm AEST

Jai Opetaia vs. David Nyika fight card