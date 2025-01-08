Boxing Tonight: Opetaia vs. Nyika – Live Results

Opetaia Destroys Nyika in Round 4!

Jai Opetaia humiliated David Nyika in a brutal four-round beatdown. The carnage started when a thunderous right hand sent Nyika crashing to the canvas. Credit where it’s due: the man got up. But it was all downhill from there. Smelling blood, Opetaia charged forward and unleashed a devastating left hand that left Nyika unconscious. Fight over. Titles defended. Message sent.

𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐂𝐑𝐔𝐈𝐒𝐄𝐑𝐖𝐄𝐈𝐆𝐇𝐓 👑 𝐑𝐄𝐈𝐆𝐍𝐒 𝐒𝐔𝐏𝐑𝐄𝐌𝐄@jaiopetaia1 knocks David Nyika OUT COLD in the fourth 😳#OpetaiaNyika pic.twitter.com/EDRuaW7OUA — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) January 8, 2025

From the opening bell, Opetaia was in complete control. In round one, Nyika tried pressing forward, but Opetaia quickly put him in his place with pinpoint punches that sealed the round. Round two showed a glimmer of life from Nyika, who landed a few shots, but Opetaia rocked him late to stamp his authority. By round three, Nyika was reduced to throwing lazy single punches while Opetaia picked him apart with ease.

Round four? Pure savagery. Opetaia proved why he’s at the top, while Nyika left the ring with nothing but regrets. It wasn’t a fight—it was a statement.

Justis Huni Stops Shaun Potgieter in Round Two!

Huni came out in round two with the same intensity as the first, but this time Potgieter couldn’t handle the pressure. Trapped in the corner, Potgieter was left eating punches until the referee stepped in to save him. Huni’s flawless record now stands at 12-0.

Huni wasted no time making his presence felt, landing sharp body shots that had Potgieter reeling. By the end of the round, Potgieter was backed up against the ropes as Huni let loose with combinations, but the South African managed to survive—barely. Score: 10-9 Huni.

HUNI ON THE HUNT 💥@justisjphhuni with a brutal display to force the stoppage in the second round #OpetaiaNyika | Live on DAZN pic.twitter.com/IIdCvd6D33 — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) January 8, 2025

Max McIntyre def. Abdulselam Saman (W-TKO, 4/10)

McIntyre made a statement, taking the vacant IBF Youth Super Middleweight title by stopping Saman in four rounds. Saman might’ve been unbeaten, but McIntyre won via nice TKO..

Teremoana Jnr def. Osasu Otobo (W-KO, 1/6)

Teremoana Jnr (5-0-0) delivers a 1st round KO to Osasu Otobo (11-1-1) faster than most people pour a cup of tea. Heavyweight contender? More like heavyweight terminator.

Ben Mahoney def. Fan Zhang (W-UD, 10/10)

Mahoney put in the work to claim the IBF Pan Pacific Super Welterweight title, leaving Zhang chasing shadows for most of the fight. A textbook performance from Mahoney, proving why his record stays clean.

Shauna Browne def. Taylah Gentzen (10/10)

Browne edged out Gentzen in a razor-close fight that left the judges split. Browne managed to convince just enough judges she deserved it. A tight scrap in the super lightweight division with Browne walking out smug and victorious.

Runqi Zhou def. Tony Ingram (8/8)

Ingram, previously undefeated, decided to let Zhou remind him what losing feels like. Zhou didn’t break a sweat while Ingram tried to figure out what went wrong for eight rounds.

Billy McAllister def. Jordan Towns (W-TKO, 2/4)

McAllister barely had time to warm up before Towns decided he’d had enough in round two. A light-heavy masterclass by McAllister, or maybe Towns just wanted an early night?

Kodi Shallali vs. Albert Tu’ua (D-MD, 4/4)

In this middleweight thriller, both fighters fought hard… to a mediocre draw. The judges clearly couldn’t pick a winner, so they just didn’t bother.

Jag Guthmann-Chester def. Jai Williams (3/3×2)

In this super featherweight clash, debutant Williams must’ve thought he’d show off some skills, but Guthmann-Chester casually handed him his first loss instead. A rude welcome to the pro ranks!