David Morrell confident of defeating Benavidez after Yamaguchi Falcao fight on Saturday

WBA ‘regular’ super middleweight champion David Morrell is confident that he’s got what it takes to defeat interim WBC 168-lb champion David Benavidez next after he defends his title against Yamaguchi Falcao this Saturday night on April 22nd in the co-feature spot on the Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Ryan Garcia card at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The talented Cuban former amateur star Morrell (8-0, 7 KOs) wants to take advantage of his high visibility spot on the Tank-Garcia card to create more interest in his career and set up his fight with Benavidez.

The 2012 Olympic bronze medalist Falcao (24-1-1, 10 KOs) has got a tough job ahead of him against Morrell in this fight, and you can only hope that he gives a good account of himself.

Morrell is coming off a twelfth-round stoppage against Aidos Yerbossynuly last November. After the contest, Yerbossynuly was hospitalized with a brain bleed.

“It’s important. It’s a big opportunity for me. I think it’s my night, man,” said David Morrell to Fighthype about his co-feature fight against Yamaguchi Falcao, with his next contest being against David Benavidez if he’s successful.

“I know Benavidez is waiting, and on Saturday night, it’s important. It’s an opportunity for the next fight and the big numbers like Benavidez, Canelo, or whatever guy at 168. I’m ready. I want everybody to see me on the 22nd.

“Focus on training hard. That’s it,” said Morrell on what he needs to do for him to beat Benavidez. “No distractions. I listen to my corner, listen to my coach, and my team. Only this. I got everything I need for Benavidez.

“For anybody at 168, I’ve got everything. I don’t care. Plant or Benavidez. I respect the Mexican people, but inside the ring, I don’t respect nothing. If it’s next, I’m okay. I’m ready. I’m ready every time for everybody. I tell everybody I’m ready.

“I tell you before, I got everything,” said Morrell when asked why he beats Benavidez. “I got the power; I got the defense. Maybe he thinks differently. In my mind, I got everything to beat Benavidez.

“For me, Tank. Ryan has a lot of difficulty on defense. He punches with his hands down, but boxing is crazy. One moment can change the fight. For me, I think Tank is the winner against Ryan Garcia,” said Morrell.