‘Money’ Mayweather Wants To Sign Francis Ngannou

“Ngannou Can Make Some Noise In The Heavyweight Division”

Will former UFC heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou still move forward with his plan of fighting a top heavyweight boxer? Do you still care? One man – one influential man – who does still care, is Floyd “Money” Mayweather. The 50-0 man has spoken about his desire to work with Ngannou, indeed to sign him up.

Why? Because, as the savvy businessman that Floyd is knows, an Ngannou fight would make some pretty hefty dough. Mayweather also thinks, or says, that Ngannou can “make some noise in the heavyweight division.”

“I would love to work with [Ngannou],” Mayweather said in speaking with Bet Online. “I would love to sign him to Mayweather Promotions. He’s a very skilled guy, unbelievable, and if he wants to fight one of the the top heavyweights, he should do it. Absolutely (he is good enough). With his size, strength and power – anything can happen. With his power and toughness, he can make some noise in the heavyweight division.”

It could be argued how the towering Nigerian who grew up idolising Mike Tyson has already made some noise in the heavyweight division. This merely by stating his intent of joining the party. There is, right now, talk of Ngannou fighting a name like a Tyson Fury (maybe in the “absolutely monstrous fight” Fury has teased as being imminent for himself, this on social media), an Anthony Joshua, or a Deontay Wilder.

And with Mayweather guiding him, hyping him, such a fight would only attract a bigger, and bigger paying, audience.

Who knows where the Ngannou as boxer story will end, and against whom. But if Mayweather does get involved in a serious way, it could be that Ngannou Vs. TBA pulls in huge pay-per-view numbers.

Can Ngannou beat any heavyweight that is close to elite level? Maybe, maybe not. But it seems as though it will be a whole lot of fun finding out. And maybe “Money” Mayweather will be there at the front, backing and enjoying Ngannou’s boxing efforts.