Eddie Hearn Doubts Canelo Alvarez vs. David Benavidez Fight Will Happen by 2027

Eddie Hearn is skeptical about Turki Alalshikhn being able to put a fight together between Canelo Alvarez and David Benavidez. Turki reportedly wants to make that fight at the end of Canelo’s contract in 2027.

Promoter Hearn says he doubts Canelo will even be fighting by 2027. He says he’s got to beat Terence Crawford on September 13th, and that’s far from a sure-thing win for him. He sees it as a “50-50” match, and he believes Crawford can win if he makes it “boring” by using a lot of movement.

Hearn Doubts Canelo-Benavidez 2027

“I don’t see Canelo fighting that long, but who knows?” said Eddie Hearn to Fight Hub TV when told that Turki Alalshikh wants to make a fight between Canelo Alvarez and David Benavidez in 2027. “He’s got to beat Crawford first. Let’s see what happens in September first [for the Canelo-Crawford fight]. I think it’s a 50-50 fight.”

Even if Canelo is still fighting in 2027, he’ll be washed up, and there will be no point in a fight being made between him and Benavidez. Canelo looked faded in his last two fights against William Scull and Edgar Berlanga. You can only imagine how he’ll look in another two years.

“The advantage that he has is the movement. Canelo doesn’t like the movement,” said Hearn when asked what advantages Crawford has in this fight. “If Crawford makes it a little bit boring, I think he wins. If he stands and trades, I think he might get stopped. But I don’t think he’ll do that.

Crawford’s “Jerry-like” Style

Hearn is correct. Crawford will move all night, use his jab, and only come forward to land one punch at a time. It’ll be the same style that Shakur Stevenson utilizes, and it’ll be pure Jerry-like. Crawford won’t care because all he needs to do is win, no matter how ugly, and he’ll get another big payday in the rematch. It’ll be bad for fans, though, because they’ll have wasted a Saturday night and a subscription to Netflix, hoping to see an exciting fight.

“I think he’ll be smart. He’ll engage at times. He’ll use his movement, and I think he might win,” said Hearn.

Madrimov Fight: Crawford’s Movement

Crawford will use a lot of movement against Canelo, and he may win if the Mexican star doesn’t move his feet. He has slow feet, and he may struggle to get to Crawford to land his shots. In Crawford’s last fight against Israil Madrimov, he used a lot of movement, which worked against him.

He wasn’t throwing enough and wasting energy. The crowd was already booing by the fourth round. It was a classic Tom and Jerry fight until the tenth round. That’s when Crawford finally began to fight with aggression because he had to. Madrimov’s foot speed enabled him to get to Crawford to land his right hand. Canelo has nowhere near the same foot speed as Madrimov.