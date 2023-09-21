Demetrius Andrade vs. David Benavidez on November 24th

Undefeated Demetrius Andrade & WBC interim super middleweight champion David Benavidez will be fighting on November 24th on Showtime PPV.

Julius Julianis reports that Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs will be defending his interim WBC belt against Andrade (32-0,19 KOs) in fight with the winner to be in a position to fight for the full world title against the Canelo Alvarez vs.Jermell Charlo victor.

Canelo will obviously do whatever he pleases and won’t be forced to face the Andrade vs.Benavidez winner. Yeah, it’ll look bad if Canelo chooses not to fight the winner, but he looked poor, choosing not to avenge his loss to Dmitry Bivol.

The 26-year-old Benavidez has been waiting for a crack at Canelo’s WBC belt since picking up the interim 168-lb title last year in May when he knocked out David Lemieux.

For some reason, the World Boxing Council has hesitated to order Canelo to defend against Benavidez.

Perhaps they’ve been afraid that if they did order Canelo to face him, he would vacate as he did years ago when they ordered him to defend against his mandatory Gennadiy Golovkin in 2016 at 160.

Although Canelo eventually fought Golovkin in 2017, he didn’t do it when the WBC tried making that fight happen.

Benavidez has been doing his job, defeating Caleb Plant last March. If he beats the 35-year-old former two-division world champion, Andrade, that would further stamp him as being worthy of a title shot against Canelo.

Obviously, it would have been better if Benavidez had accepted the offer to fight WBA ‘regular’ super middleweight champion David Morrell Jr., but you can’t blame him for not fighting the Cuban.

That would have been a dangerous fight that Benavidez could have lost, so he arguably swerved it, just like Canelo has been swerving him. Benavidez is ambitious, but he’s not crazy. He’s just as hesitant in taking dangerous fights that don’t involve a massive payday as Canelo is.

Demetrius has taken a hit in terms of his popularity for not fighting Zach Parker and middleweight Janibek Alimkhanuly. He vacated his WBC 160-lb title when Janibek was at his doorstep, ready to battle him for his belt.

What backfired on Andrade big time was his failure to fight Zach Parker because if he’d won that fight, he’d have been Canelo’s WBO 168-lb mandatory.

So, instead of Andrade fighting Parker, John Ryder did and defeated him to become mandatory for Canelo.

Ryder then was given a title shot against Canelo last May and lost the fight by a 12 round decision but made a ton of money. That could have been Andrde’s massive payday if he’d been a little more brave.

Andrade & Benavidez share something in common, with both guys avoiding risky fights, which cost them a chance to fight Canelo.