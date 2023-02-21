David Benavidez will break Caleb Plant down says Shane Mosley

Shane Mosley predicts a stoppage win for David Benavidez over Caleb Plant. He feels that Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) will get to Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) with his pressure & combination punching to get a knockout on March 25th on Showtime PPV at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

It’s going to be tough for Plant because he’s going to need to stay on the move more than he did in his last fight against Anthony Dirrell, and there will be heavier shots coming back at him than there were in that fight.

We don’t know if Plant has good enough power to earn Benavidez’s respect. The only way Plant can try to do that is if he’s stationary for a certain amount of time because he’s not going to generate much power if he’s running around the ring as he did against Anthony Dirrell last October.

Mosley picks Benavidez to stop Plant

“I’m going with David Benavidez. He has more action, and he’s going to come to him, and I think he can cut the ring off better than Canelo did when he fought Caleb Plant,” said Shane Mosley to Fight Hub TV.

“I do think Caleb Plant, I know he works really hard, and he trains really hard, and he has a good speed, and it seems like his power is getting better. So it could be a problem. But like I said, I’m going with David Benavidez.

“Taller, bigger, and I’ve watched David work in the gym, and I’ve seen his style. He has an old school mentality, ‘I’m coming to get you.’ He does everything. So he’s a different animal from the fighters that fight nowadays, and I think that’s what Caleb Plant is going to see. ‘Oh my God.’ It’s just different.

“I envision it starting off really fast. I see Caleb moving around, trying to get out of the way, and David coming at him very fast. He’s very quick too, and he’s tall. It’s going to be a different perspective for Caleb.

“Instead of throwing right here [horizontal], he’s going to have to throw up. It’s almost like how Antonio Margarito used to come. Margarito, the way the combinations come and the speed.

“I’m not sure how hard David hits as far as one punch knockout. I know he puts his combinations together really good, but I do know the way he puts pressure on you, that pressure is really tight.

“He’s got to get some kind of respect where David has to watch him. David is coming at you, and he’s coming with bad intentions the whole time. I think so,” said Mosley when told that a lot of people believe Benavidez can beat Canelo Alvarez.

“He showed what happened against Bivol. Him and Bivol are the same size. It’s hard for Canelo to get in because Canelo is maybe a little bit taller than me, so it’s going to be hard for him to get in.

“I’ve watched David work in the gym and he has old school values, and he knows how to put his punches together from the bottom to the top. He can get you at all different angles attacking you. I love that type of fights,” said Mosley.

Plant can’t stop Benavidez

“If it’s going to happen, it’s going to be by a decision,” Mosley said about Plant. “He got lucky [against Anthony Dirrell]. I know how he fights. He’s going to be breaking him down and taking his time to touch Caleb.

“David is the type that likes to make people give up. He’s going to beat you down until you give up. I’m not sure if he’s a knockout puncher like that right now. Maybe in the future, he’ll get like that, but right now, he’s still young.

“But he’s the kind of fighter that will keep punching until they quit. I believe Caleb is going to quit about that time because Caleb is going to be in great shape and is going to be able to withstand a lot, and his pride and ego is going to keep him up.

“He could catch David with a left hook or right hand. He can do that. That’s not out of the question but I think David is going to be pecking & picking. You got to be in great shape to fight David Benavidez,” said Mosley.



