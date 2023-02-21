Danny Garcia wants Erislandy Lara, Canelo, GGG & Spence

Danny Garcia says he wants nothing but big fights, and he specifically is targeting WBA ‘regular’ middleweight champion Erislandy Lara next, Gennadiy Golovkin, Canelo Alvarez, and a rematch with Errol Spence Jr.

One can argue that it’s a pipe dream on Danny Garcia’s part in talking about wanting Golovkin, Canelo or Spence.

Danny hasn’t stayed relevant by being active and facing top-flight opposition to get the names that he wants. He’s the forgotten man and hurt his career by not staying active. Garcia is a relic from another era. If there was a junkyard of old boxers, Danny could be found there among the debris.

The first fight that Danny (37-3, 21 KOs) is targeting is against Lara (29-3-3, 17 KOs) at a 155-lb catchweight. Danny, 34, feels that once he defeats Lara, he’ll then move to bigger fights against potentially Canelo, Golovkin, or Spence.

The popular Philadelphia native Danny ‘Swift’ has fought only once in the last three years, beating Jose Benavidez Jr by a 12 round majority decision last July.

It wasn’t a particularly impressive performance by Garcia, but he was coming off a two-year layoff from his previous fight against Spence.

Danny says he wants fights that will pay million $10 million, which is a number that would seem unrealistic at this stage in his career.

The former two-division world champion Danny has been forgotten by a lot of boxing fans due to his inactivity and his mostly lackluster opposition in the last five years.

Although Danny fought Shawn Porter and Spence in the last five years, those were the only notable fighters he’s faced. These are the fighters Danny Garcia has beaten since 2018:

Jose Benavidez Sr

Ivan Redkach

Adrien Granados

“That’s what we want at a catchweight at 155,” said Danny Garcia to YSM Sports Media when asked if he wants to challenge WBA ‘regular’ middleweight champion Erislandy Lara.

“I’m trying to become a three-division world champion before it’s all said and done. That’s my dream, that’s my goal, so I’m going right for it. After that fight, I want the biggest fight possible. I’ll be the [WBA secondary] middleweight champion, and I’ll fight the biggest fight possible.

“A rematch with Spence, Canelo, GGG, anybody. I like Tony Harrison, but that’s not the fight I’m looking for. I want big name fights. I’m not saying he’s not a big name, but going to give me a ten million dollar fight.

“Like I said, I’ll fight a Spence rematch. I’ll fight Canelo at 160, I’ll fight GGG. Those are big fights to me.

“At this point in my career, I want big names only. Me fighting him will only help him. I’ll give him a name. At this point in my career, big names only. Big dollar signs.

“That’s a big name fight, but it’s not a fight that interests me,” said Danny Garcia when asked if he’d like to fight WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo.



