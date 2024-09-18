Dubois And Joshua Public Workout Quotes

Daniel Dubois and challenger Anthony Joshua prepared for their Saturday fight with a public workout today. The two will be battling in front of approximately 96,000 fans in London on September 21st. Dubois (21-2, 20 KOs), the IBF heavyweight champion and underdog, will look for the upset.

When interviewed, Joshua (28-3, 25 KOs) put up a good front, claiming to have “no emotion” about his important fight against Dubois. Of course, we know the truth. Joshua is a cat in a room full of rocking chairs. AJ knows what is at stake in this fight on Saturday against the young gun Dubois.

Joshua put in a lot of time to get to this title match, and he needs the IBF belt that Dubois holds for a chess piece for his match against Tyson Fury in 2025. Even if Oleksandr Usyk beats Fury in their rematch on December 21st, it’s still crucial that Joshua defeat Dubois. Going into the Fury fight off a loss to Dubois would make Joshua look illegitimate and washed up, which some boxing fans already see him as.

Daniel Dubois: “I’m ready to fight so I’m in a good place at the moment. I’m going through the motions and just building up my energy for Saturday. I know I need to go to another level at my very best. I can’t wait for the challenge on Saturday. I’m ready to fight; let’s go.”

Anthony Joshua: “There’s no emotion. No emotions. I’m just here. I’m just here. More media, more talking. More training, most importantly, and walking into the ring in front of 96,000 people ready to show people my gladiatorial spirit.”