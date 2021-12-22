David Benavidez has best chance against Canelo Alvarez says Al Bernstein

Commentator Al Bernstein believes David Benavidez has the best chance of beating Canelo Alvarez right now with his power and combination punching.

Canelo (57-1-2, 39 KOs) has struggled against fighters with combination punching ability in the past; as he’s gotten older in the last two years, his work rate has dipped incredibly low.

At this point in the soon-to-be 32-year-old Canelo’s career, it might not be possible for him physically to return to an earlier period when he was capable of throwing more punches.

He’s getting older, and his trainer/manager Eddy Reynoso isn’t helping him by choosing to match him against weak opposition rather than the elite-level guys like Benavidez.

Bernstein says he’s disappointed that Canelo has chosen not to stay at 168 to fight the top guys in the weight class like Benavidez. Canelo will be moving up to cruiserweight to fight a guy named Ilunga Makabu in May.

Most fans are unfamiliar with the 34-year-old Makabu (28-2, 25 KOs), but the ones who know him aren’t impressed with this choice by Canelo.

Canelo disappoints by picking Makabu

“I’ve seen [Ilunga] Makabu fight a little bit. I can’t say I’ve dug into him as somebody to look at video and figure out what he’s about, so I don’t know,” said Al Bernstein to Fighthype when asked how Canelo Alvarez matches up with WBC cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu.

“Of course, part of it is the issue can Canelo go all the way up there [to cruiserweight]. Can he do that? He started at 154. He might have been even 147 in his early pro fights.

“So that’s a big way up, but he might be the kind of guy that can do it,” Bernstein said of Canelo. “You know, a lot of times people move up, and they very carefully look for who they think is the right person.

“I’m sure they [Team Canelo] went through that vetting process, and maybe that speaks to the fact that he probably could do well. I guess that’s one [Canelo vs. Makabu] we have to see.

“I think I’m like most boxing fans, to be honest. I’m a little disappointed that he [Canelo] bypassed everyone to go up.

“That’s his choice, and he can do it, and Canelo has fought a lot of tough foes and fought a lot of good array of champions. So I’m not dissing on him,” said Bernstein about Canelo.

At this point in Canelo’s career, Reynoso is making sure that his fighter doesn’t lose, and the way he’s going about doing that is by matching him against vulnerable belt-holders that aren’t a threat to beating him.

Reynoso will likely keep Canelo out of harm’s way for as long as possible, perhaps for the remainder of his career, because once he starts losing, the money he currently brings in will drop off.

Benavidez’s volume punching key to beat Canelo

“When it’s all said and done, I wish he’d fought a little closer to his weight class,” continued Benavidez about Canelo. “I do, which isn’t to say that Canelo can’t beat him, but David Benavidez is this rare combination of someone that has power and is a really good combination puncher and has some defensive liabilities,” said Bernstein when asked if Benavidez has the talent to beat Canelo.

“Those are the things that Canelo would hope to capitalize on, but he’s also a volume puncher, Benavidez. If you’re going to beat Canelo Alvarez, the way to do it is in those rounds where Canelo has a lull spot here and there; you need to take advantage of that and land a lot of punches.

“Certainly, Benavidez is capable of doing that. The big question in that fight is will Benavidez’s defensive liabilities be too much for him to overcome, or will he simply outwork Canelo Alvarez and win rounds, or can he hurt Canelo? Canelo doesn’t seem to be able to be hurt by anybody.

“Will Benavidez be the one to do that? I think he has the best shot at beating Canelo right now that I can think of in those weight classes,” said Bernstein.

It’s evident from watching Canelo’s fights with Gennadiy Golovkin; he has problems with volume punchers. When Golovkin was opening up with flurries in those fights, Canelo was helpless, and his form broke down quickly. Canelo fights a lot better against guys who throw one shot at a time and give him rest breaks that he needs.