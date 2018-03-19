Darren Till tells Mayweather: Wake up, the smallest girl in the UFC would beat you

Floyd Mayweather needs to “wake up” if he thinks he’ll be capable of competing against even the smallest female in the UFC, says emerging MMA superstar Darren Till.





Legendary boxer Mayweather, who stopped a UFC flag-bearer in Conor McGregor in a lucrative boxing bout in September 2017, has hinted he may return to combat sports in the octagon and revealed he already rates his wrestling skills as “seven out of 10.”

One of Mayweather’s boxing protégés, Baltimore super-featherweight Gervonta Davis, has also made noises about competing in the UFC – publicly requesting that the organisation’s president Dana White call him.

The attitudes of both are “disrespectful” to the skills of mixed martial artists according to the unbeaten Till, who is preparing for a homecoming fight in Liverpool on May 27 to follow up his stunning victory over Donald Cerrone.

Till said: “I see Floyd Mayweather and Gervonta Davis are wanting to come to MMA. Wake up. Floyd says he’s a seven out of 10 at wrestling. Is he kidding me?

“Floyd is the best boxer I’ve seen in my whole life but don’t disrespect the sport I do – you’re disrespecting it by saying you’re a seven out of 10 in wrestling.





“From the smallest girl in the UFC to the heaviest man, it’s impossible for him to win a fight. He won’t win a single fight. The people who want to cross over to MMA are clowns.

“What was Floyd doing in that clip? He was walking in with his chin in the air? I’d love to slap my left leg across his chin and just take him out. I’ll never disrespect him as a boxer but that stuff disrespects what I do and what my team-mates do.

“What does Gervonta think he’s going to do? Leave boxing and come straight to the UFC? I wish I was in his weight class. It’s not boxing – it’s different. You can’t put a glove up to an elbow and you can’t stop a submission. I take offence to it.”

Till is targeting big names such as Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson and Jorge Masvidal for his clash at the Echo Arena, where he plans to continue his march towards the top of the welterweight division.