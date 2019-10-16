Danny Jacobs-Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. – Close For Dec. 20th – Could Be A Fun Fight

Almost immediately after his close decision loss to Canelo Alvarez, big for the weight 160 pounder Danny Jacobs spoke of the possibility of moving up to super-middleweight. Now, in a match-up that fans have been hearing about for some time, it seems “The Miracle Man” will invade the 168 pound division on December 20th – his dance partner being Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.





Top scribe Mike Coppinger tweeted how “sources” have informed him how the fight is close to being announced, that contracts have been drafted and are expected to be signed by the two fighters any day now. So what can we expects between Jacobs and Chavez Jr?

Jacobs may well feel a great deal stronger fighting as a 168 pounder, not having had to work so hard and deplete himself to make 160 in camp. As for Chavez Jr. we have no real idea of knowing how much “The Son Of A Legend” has left – in the desire and ambition stakes especially. Against common opponent Canelo, Chavez Jr. gave us one big dud of a performance; a happy to be here and hear the final bell type of performance. Many fans were happy to close the book on Chavez Jr, deciding that he was done at anything approaching top level. He might be. But a motivated Chavez Jr, if he still exists, can be a dangerous fighter.

Last seen taking out Evert Bravo in double-quick fashion in his first fight back after the Canelo disgrace, this fight over two years on, Chavez Jr. declared he was back and was for real. Now 51-3-1(33), the Jacobs fight will surely be the last chance for the 33 year old Mexican.





Jacobs, 35-3(29) and a year the younger man, will enter the ring as a big favourite to win, but again, ‘if’ Chavez Jr is really and truly up for the fight, who knows, we might get a fun fight that proves to be testing for both men. Both guys have suffered one stoppage defeat each – Chavez up at light-heavyweight, by Andrzej Fonfara (a corner retirement), Jacobs, an age ago now (2010), by Dmitry Pirog – so a distance fight is quite likely for December 20th.

Jacobs has to be the pick, but it could prove to be a fight worth watching.