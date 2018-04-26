Daniel Jacobs vs. Maciej Sulecki & Jarrell Miller vs. Johann Duhaupas final quotes

On Thursday afternoon the fighters on ‘Straight Outta Brooklyn’, the massive international professional boxing event set for Saturday, April 28, 2018 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY took part in the Final Press Conference.





(Photo credit: Ed Mulholland/MatchroomBoxingUSA)

Below are quotes from the participants;

DANIEL JACOBS

“I get chills thinking about fighting at Barclays Center. I truly believe in my heart that I am the best middleweight in the world. I look to be impressive in all of my outings. Whether I win by knockout or decision I want to look my best.”





“It’s not just me I’m representing up here, it’s my whole team, Andre Rozier has been my trainer since I first put on gloves.”

“Thanks to Matchroom Boxing for giving me the platform and to HBO for believing in me after a very controversial decision. I’m excited to face Sulecki and know that with a victory bigger fights await.

MACIEJ SULECKI

‘This is a big fight and a best test for me, I know how good Danny is. I’m strong, I’m fast and I’m ready to win. I’ve had a very camp with my Coach in Poland. I have great fans in the US and in England and look forward to having their support on Saturday night. I can’t wait to get in the ring.”





JARRELL MILLER

“I feel terrific, glad to be back on HBO again on this great card, supporting my guy Danny Jacobs so tune in on April 28th for a great night. There’s been a lot of talk about my next fight but I’m not worried about that, I’m just looking to fighting Duhaupas, beating him and taking it from there. Hard work, dedication and cheeseburgers.”

JOHANN DUHAUPAS

It’s a real pleasure to fight at Barclays Center and on HBO. I’ve had a great training camp and I’m ready to be beat Jarrell Miller. I’m ready for whatever he brings in the ring and you will see on Saturday how good of a fighter I am.”

KATIE TAYLOR

“I’m so excited about this fight, this is a great opportunity for me. It’s a huge unification fight, it’s always been my dream to hold all the titles and this is another step. Thanks to Matchroom Boxing and everyone so much for the support.”

VICTORIA BUSTOS

“Thanks very much to Matchroom Boxing for this fight, I know how great Katie Taylor is, she’s very tough. This will be a great fight, I will do my best to bring both titles back to Argentina.”

DANIYAR YELUESSINOV

“Thanks everyone, I ‘m very excited to fight in New York. If you see me fight you’ll see my skills and I look forward to your support. I want to thank people who have been helpful to me on this journey and with my travels and a big thanks to all my fans in Kazakhstan and Matchoom Boxing.”

SHOHJAHON ERHASHEV

“I want to thank everyone for making this possible, I’ve had a great camp in Detroit and can’t wait to get into the ring and win my first title.

——————————-

Presented by Matchroom Boxing USA,’Straight Outta Brooklyn’, is headlined by the long-awaited return to Barclays Center of BROOKLYN BOXING Ambassador DANIEL JACOBS, (33-2-0, 29 KO’s) battling in a 12-round clash against undefeated Polish contender MACIEJ SULECKI, (26-0-0, 10 KO’s) in a WBA Middleweight World Title Final Eliminator.

Opening the live HBO World Championship Boxing telecast at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT is a 12-round heavyweight battle between Brooklyn’s undefeated heavyweight contender JARRELL ‘Big Baby’ MILLER, (20-0-1 ,18 KO’s) and former world title challenger JOHANN ‘The Reptile’ DUHAUPAS, (37-4-0, 24 KO’s) of Abbeville, France. The fight will be contested as a WBA Heavyweight World Title Eliminator.

Also returning to the Barclays Center, WBA Lightweight Women’s World Champion KATIE TAYLOR, (8-0-0, 4 KO’s) of Bray, Ireland will fight in a 10-round world title unification against IBF Lightweight Women’s Champion VICTORIA BUSTOS, (18-4-0), of Rosario, Argentina.

2016 Olympic Gold Medalist from Kazakhstan DANIYAR YELEUSSINOV will make his professional debut against NOAH KIDD, (3-0-0, 2 KO’s), of Jefferson City, MO in a four-round welterweight bout.

Fighting for the vacant WBA International Junior Welterweight Title in a scheduled ten rounder, SHOHJAHON ERGASHEV, (11-0-0, 11 KO’s), of Brooklyn, NY, faced ZHIMIN WANG, (10-2-0, 3 KO’s) of Wuhan, China.

Advance tickets for ‘Straight Outta Brooklyn’ starting at $42 may be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster.com, BarclaysCenter.com, or calling 800-745-3000. Tickets for the event can also be purchased at the American Express Box Office at Barclays Center. For information on group sales, call 844.255.9647.

SOCIAL MEDIA

#JacobsSulecki

Twitter

@DanielJacobsTKO