Daniel Dubois Predicts “Brutal, Brutal Knockout” In July 19 Usyk Rematch At Wembley

We are just two months away from the huge return fight between world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and IBF heavyweight title holder Daniel Dubois. Some people in the industry say the July 19 fight that will take place at Wembley Stadium is the biggest fight in the sport right now, and a massive crowd of around 80,000 is expected to show up on the night.

Dubois, who spoke with BoxNation, said that as far as his training is concerned, “everything’s moving in the right direction,” and that he is certain he will not only win the rematch but that he will win by “brutal, brutal knockout.”

Dubois promises carnage in front of 80,000: “All the belts, I’m gonna get them all”

27 year old Dubois, who scored that low blow/legal body shot when he fought Usyk the first time – with Dubois and his promoter Frank Warren still adamant that the shot was a perfectly legal punch – says he will show his power on the night of July 19.

“It’s going well, everything’s moving in the right direction. I feel in tip-top shape and I’m just ready to go out there and, like I always say, ready to fight, I’m on it – I’m gonna be 100 percent ready for it,” Dubois said with a smile. “I want it to be a huge blockbuster fight, and it is gonna be that. I can’t wait to go out there and just perform and do the business. There’s no higher ceiling in boxing, this is the undisputed. All the belts, I’m gonna get them all. [I’ll score] a devastating knockout for sure. A brutal, brutal knockout.”

Power vs. Precision: Can Usyk handle Dubois’ confidence and bombs?

Dubois, 22-2(21) might just be the hardest-hitting heavyweight in the world today, his heavy hands being frightening weapons. That said, Usyk, 23-0(14) has shown he can take a punch, while the 38 year old Ukrainian southpaw is a master boxer with a tremendous ring IQ. It will take more than raw power from Dubois if he’s to get the win he’s predicting. But fans are braced for something special on July 19, and Dubois is really coming across as a very, very confident fighter as we get ever closer to the fight. And the reason for this, so say the experts, is that destructive job Dubois did on Anthony Joshua. Dubois has real belief in his punching power.

Is there any chance the rematch goes the distance, or will one man end the night early?