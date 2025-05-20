Jake Paul Claims He Would’ve “Beaten Canelo For Sure” After Watching Scull Snoozer

Whether you love him or hate him, or if you perhaps find yourself some place in-between, it’s got to be agreed on by all that Jake Paul is a great talker, a great self-promoter. Having generated a huge following, Paul is clearly doing something right, at least as far as his personal profile and bank balance are concerned.

But what about the things Paul had to say yesterday, this as he was a guest on the Ariel Helwani Show? Paul, who spoke about his upcoming fight with Gervonta Davis, this, Paul said, is now in the works for November, to be fought over 10 three-minute rounds – also stated that he would have beaten the Canelo Alvarez who showed up to fight William Scull on May 3 in Saudi Arabia.

Now, we all know the Canelo-Scull fight was a stinker of the highest order, but Paul says he would have “beaten Canelo for sure” if he had been in the opposite corner from the Mexican star that early morning in Riyadh.

Paul: “Canelo’s washed up, inactive, not very strong”

“I would’ve beaten Canelo for sure,” Paul said. “Even just watching him against Scull, he’s just washed up, inactive, doesn’t throw a lot of punches, not very strong. And what’s crazy is one of my main sparring partners from the last two years was the one who lost to William Scull. He was the one who should have been fighting Canelo. His name’s Vladimir Shishkin. He beat Scull way worse than Canelo did. This is the guy I’m sparring every day for two-and-a-half years with, going toe-to-toe.”

Is Paul delusional or just baiting Canelo into a payday?

Again, Paul sure talks a great fight; he makes a compelling case. The Canelo who fought Scull did look terrible (as did the awfully negative Scull), but that said, is there really anyone in their right mind who is willing to pick Paul to defeat Canelo, this if the fight ever did take place? I’d like to think no, for obvious reasons.

But Paul, the way he’s going, may well get the ass kicking many pure boxing fans hope to see him take if he carries on calling out the elite of the sport and claiming he would beat them “for sure.”

Canelo could pick up a bundle by fighting Paul, and if the Mexican star hears what Paul has said about him this time, maybe the fight will happen. If so, look for Canelo, even a past his best Canelo, to wipe Paul out in double-quick time.

In the meantime, Canelo is set to fight Terence Crawford in September, while Paul will fight a faded Julio Cesar Chavez Junior in June.