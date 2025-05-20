Bob Arum Sends Warning Over Pacquiao – Barrios Fight: “Very Concerned, But I’ll Be Rooting for Him”

Top Rank boss Bob Arum is far from alone when it comes to people who are worried and are concerned about the well-being and the health of all-time great Manny Pacquiao, this ahead of Pacquiao’s challenge of reigning WBC welterweight champ Mario Barrios. Quite a few people share Arum’s worries and concern over the fight that will see Manny come back at the age of 46, this after four years out of the ring (save for a couple of exhibition bouts).

In fact, plenty of critics have stated this this fight should not be allowed, that it should not be taking place. Arum who of course promoted Pacquiao for a number of years back in the day, spoke to The Ring about the upcoming fight in July, and he said that while he is “very concerned” about Pacquiao, 62-8-2(39), he will be rooting for the living legend to pull off the victory.

Arum says Pacquiao is “putting himself at risk” against younger, active Barrios

“I can’t say anything negative because Manny meant so much to us and our company,” Arum said. “But it seems really questionable that, at his age, he would put himself at risk by going into the ring with a champion fighter. I mean, George Foreman wasn’t even his age – he was younger when he beat Michael Moorer. And George had been active over the years prior to that fight with Moorer. Manny hasn’t been active at all, really. He’s an amazing person, Manny. And if anybody can do it, he can do it. But I’m really concerned about it, given his age and inactivity. But again, I will certainly be rooting for him because he’s a really great guy who has meant so much to us as a company.”

If Pacquiao wins, will he walk away—or try again?

The thought of what might happen if Pacquiao did manage to make history by beating Barrios, 29-2-1(18) and 16 years younger than Pacquiao, also scares some people. For if – and, yes, it’s a big if – Manny does pull it off in July, there could be a real chance of him fighting on. There has already been some talk about a possible title defence in the Philippines should Pacquiao manage to take Barrios’ title.

Just the one comeback fight is dangerous enough, but two, or even three. It’s not something people in the boxing world really want to contemplate. But like Arum, many people will be rooting for Manny in July. And if Pacquiao does get that win…….who knows?