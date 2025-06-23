Crawford Vows to ‘Prove Doubters Wrong’ by Staging Upset Against Canelo on September 13th Netflix PPV

Terence Crawford says he’s “ready to prove” his doubters wrong by pulling off an upset of Canelo Alvarez on September 13th. Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) states that he’s been doubted his whole career, and he’s proven everyone wrong.

On September 13th, Crawford will challenge Canelo (63-2-2, 39 KOs) for his undisputed super middleweight championship on Netflix from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Canelo said this will be the last big payday Crawford will be getting.

Crawford Doubts: Proving Them Wrong

“I’m ready to prove people wrong like I’ve been doing my whole career with the doubters and naysayers who think I can’t accomplish what I set my sight on to do,” said Terence Crawford to the Ring Magazine YouTube site. “I don’t know about Canelo, but I know come fight time, he’s going to be in a fight that he wasn’t going to be expecting.”

Crawford will need to use less movement in this fight than he did in his last fight against Israil Madrimov to have a shot at winning a decision. The judges won’t give Crawford a narrow decision like they did against Madrimov, and he moves a lot against the superstar Canelo.

“It’s going to be one of the best fights of my career. He’s a good fighter, and he’s going to be one of my biggest fights in my career for sure,” said Canelo Alvarez about Crawford.

Canelo wasn’t going to blow smoke up Crawford’s backside by making more out of this fight than what’s there. However, the money Alvarez is getting for this fight is easily the best in his career by far. Canelo would likely choose these two as bigger fights: Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Gennadiy Golovkin.

Canelo vs. Crawford: Mutual Respect

“This is the biggest fight of my career. We all know that. It’s no secret. I’m fighting a Hall of Famer, one of the best Mexican fighters that come out of Mexico. So, the respect is there, and I understand the magnitude of the fight, and I’m going to give me all,” said Crawford.

Terence is fortunate that Turki Alalashikh was enamored with him enough to pour a lot of money into making this fight with Canelo, because there are fighters that the boxing public would prefer to see him fighting. David Benavidez is at the top of the list. However, that’s a fight that Canelo would surely veto, refusing to fight Benavidez for any amount of money.