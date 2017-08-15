Crawford-Indongo on Super Channel this Sat.

Continuing its strong efforts as the television destination for viewing world-class boxing in Canada, Super Channel subscribers will be able to watch this Saturday night’s World Junior Welterweight Unification Championship between undefeated world champions, Terence Crawford and Julius “Blue Machine” Indongo, starting at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT, live from Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The winner of Crawford-Indongo will hold all four-major junior welterweight world titles, plus The Ring magazine’s prestigious strap.

Crawford (31-0, 22 KOs), fighting out of nearby Boise (NE), is a two-time champion who has won six of his last eight fights by stoppage. The 2014 Fighter of the Year, Crawford is the reigning World Boxing Council (WBC) and The Ring magazine world champion.





In his 2017 debut this past May 30 at New York City’s famed Madison Square Garden, Crawford successfully defended his crowns by way of a 10th round knockout over former Olympic gold medalist Felix Diaz.

Arguably one of the top five pound-for-pound fighters in the world today, Crawford unified the world titles July 23, 2016, winning a 12-round unanimous decision over then undefeated WBC super lightweight titlist Viktor Postol.

His triumph against Postol also earned Crawford The Ring title and designated him as the 140-pound division lineal champion. Crawford has also defeated John Molina, Jr., Thomas Dulorme, Hank Lundy, Ricky Burns, Yuriokis Gamboa and Ray Beltran among the more notables.

Namibia-native Indongo (22-0, 11 KOs) has become a unified world champion — International Boxing Federation (IBF) and World Boxing Association (WBA) – the most difficult way as a true road warrior. He captured the IBF title by knocking out defending champion Eduard Troyanovsky in the opening round of their December 3, 2016 title fight in Russia, and he unified the world titles this past April 15, when he took a dominant 12-round unanimous decision over Ricky Burns in Scotland.





The 34-year-old Indongo was a 2008 Namibia Olympian.

Three exciting fights on the loaded “Crawford vs, Indongo” card, promoted by Top Rank, will air exclusively in Canada on Super Channel.

Super Channel has recently aired major boxing events live like Brook vs. Spence Jr., Pacquiao-Horn, Eubank, Jr. vs. Abraham, and Lomachenko vs.Marriaga.

Other fights on the Crawford-Indongo card also airing live on Super Channel include a 10-round light heavyweight clash between unbeaten North American Boxing Federation champion Oleksandr “The Nail” Gvozdyk (13-0, 11 KOs), ranked No. 2 by the WBC, and upset-minded Texan Craig “El Gato Negro” Baker (17-1, 13 KOs). Gvozdyk is a former Ukrainian amateur standout who lives and trains in Oxnard, California.

The televised opener on Super Channel will feature 2016 Olympic silver medalist Shakur Stevenson (2-0, 1 KO), fighting out of Newark (NJ), against Argentinian featherweight David Paz (4-3, 0 KOs) in a six-round bout.

Bouts and order are subject to change. Additional fights recorded earlier may be added as needed to fill purposes. All fights will be proceeded by a “coming up graphic.

