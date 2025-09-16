From One All-Time Great To Another – Roy Jones Says Nobody Will Ever Beat Terence Crawford, But He Advises “Bud” To Retire Now

It really is so precious and rare for a fighter, no matter how great, how talented, and how smart, to retire on top. Undefeated. Perfect.

The Rare Art of Retiring Perfect

Right now, the great, the talented, the smart, and the perfect Terence Crawford has a chance to become one of those rare few to have managed it; to have exited the game at the top of their powers, this while sporting an unbeaten record. Rocky Marciano did it, as did Floyd Mayweather, and Ricardo Lopez (who boxed to a draw), and one or two others.

But it’s rare. Now, after having scored what some say is an ‘untoppable’ win over Canelo Alvarez to make some serious boxing history, Crawford – who will turn 38 later this month – has some big decision-making to do. Should “Bud” carry on, and if so, who the heck should he fight?

After all he’s accomplished in the ring: world titles at 135, 140, 147, 154, 168, three of these divisions seeing Crawford unify all four belts, what is left for Crawford to achieve?

Indeed, what is there out there for him to try and further achieve that would be worth the risk, rare though it may be, of losing? Crawford is an astonishing boxer, and for a 38-year-old, his reflexes are uncommon. And Crawford has never taken punishment in any fight. He could, in theory, carry on for another year or two.

But one man who could have been looked at a whole lot differently today had he not pushed his luck by fighting on (again and again, as it turned out), feels Crawford should do what he didn’t do, and that’s retire on top. Right now.

Roy Jones – who might be looked at today as The GOAT had he called it quits after his own historic win, this over John Ruiz, the win seeing “Superman” win a heavyweight title, in so doing becoming a four-division king – says “Bud” should walk away. *(note: Jones would have left the sport at 48-1 had he called it quits after his great win over Ruiz, the loss, a controversial DQ loss to Montell Griffin, having been quite brutally avenged via quick KO)

Roy Jones Jr.’s Regretful Advice

“No, nobody is gonna beat him,” Jones said of Crawford when speaking with Boxing King Media. “Nobody is gonna beat him. The fact that he has fought on both sides (orthodox and southpaw) – he’s a winner at heart. His heart is everything….but if I were Bud, I would just retire. Who’s gonna top – who’s gonna top what he just did?”

Again, Jones was unable to avoid the temptation of having “one more,” with the once untouchable ring master ending up suffering a number of nasty KOs as a result; this was once unthinkable. Now, can Crawford resist the so often irresistible temptation to box on, and on?

Say what you want, but it’s human nature to judge, to rank, and to rate a fighter a special way should he or she exit the ring with a perfect, unspoilt record. Terence Crawford now has the perfect opportunity to become one of those fighters.