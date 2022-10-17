Claressa Shields Says She Will Fight Until She’s “35 Or Something”

Claressa Shields was brilliant on Saturday night as she used her incredible speed to outclass a game and strong Savannah Marshall in their historic grudge-match. The self-proclaimed “Greatest Woman Of All Time” dazzled the fans along with her opponent in winning a unanimous decision to unify the world middleweight belts. After the fight, one that had had such a tense, bad blood build-up, both women were full of respect for one another.

And those fans that may not like Shields’ personality have to admit how she backed up every boastful word in the fight. So, what next for Shields, 13-0(2)? Speaking with Sky Sports, Shields broke it down.

“I just want to continue to fight against the best, I am only 27 years old, I am not retiring until I am probably 35 or something,” Shields said. “Whoever the best is……if there are any up-and-coming girls coming to 160 who think they can beat me I will fight against them, I will fight against my mandatory’s, and I just want to make history really. I’m not going to 175 for another year or two because them girls are speed and we have to build some power and muscle for them. I have all the skill in the world but I am a logical fighter, I will need a year or two.”

Shields, who has won titles at 154, 160 and 168, added that fighters from 147 to 168 “can get smoked,” so she may possibly drop down in weight, or maybe Shields is looking at some fighters from 147 and 154 to come up and challenger her. We shall see. But Shields really did shine on Saturday night and fans await her next fight with excitement. Again, you may not like Shields the person, but she sure is a special talent inside the ring. Can anyone defeat her?

Marshall, now 12-1(10) really did believe she would be too strong and powerful for Shields, that she would repeat her 2012 amateur win. Now, that one remaining blotch on Shields’ record has been wiped away for good. Shields seems to be at her peak right now and there may be more brilliant displays to come. As great as Saturday’s fight was, and as clearly as Shields won, a return fight with Marshall would be most welcome.