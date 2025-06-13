Hitchins vs Kambosos Jr: Start Time, Streaming Info, Full Card & Fighter Quotes

Richardson Hitchins defends his IBF super lightweight title against George Kambosos Jr this Saturday, June 14 at Madison Square Garden’s Theater in New York City and live on DAZN.

DAZN’s live coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST (Sunday), with the main event ringwalks set for 11:25 p.m. ET / 8:25 p.m. PT / 4:25 a.m. BST (Sunday).

Where to Watch

Stream the entire card live on DAZN in over 200 countries. If you’re not already a member, monthly and annual subscriptions unlock 185+ fight nights a year across boxing, MMA, bare-knuckle, and kickboxing.

Full Fight Card

Richardson Hitchins vs. George Kambosos Jr — IBF Super Lightweight Title

Andy Cruz vs. Hironori Mishiro — Lightweight

Alexis Barriere vs. Roney Hines — Heavyweight

Ernesto Mercado vs. Jonathan Montrel — Super Lightweight

Zaquin Moses vs. Carl Rogers — Super Featherweight

Pablo Valdez vs. Cesar Diaz — Welterweight

Nishant Dev vs. Josue Silva — Super Welterweight

Adam Maca vs. Rafael Castillo — Super Bantamweight

Fighter Quotes

Richardson Hitchins:

“First off, I thank God for this. The work started years ago, before Matchroom even signed me. Eddie Hearn and my team saved my career and gave me structure. I remember watching Teofimo and Kambosos in this Garden and thinking, ‘I can beat both those guys.’ Saturday, I bring the belt back home to New York.”

“Everyone’s game plan is the same—break him down. But George has boxing skills; that’s what upset Teofimo. I’ll be in his face all night. He said he’d take my $50,000 bet—money’s here, hold up.”

George Kambosos Jr:

“I love the underdog tag, but there are no ’maybes.’ I’m 2-0 in America already. This is the trifecta—win here, and I’ve done it on my favorite stage. I’ve beaten the best, lost to the best, and I’m still standing. No plan B.”

“When Hitchins talks knockout, I’ve got plans of my own. I can box, fight, even take a shot and come back. He’s never faced someone who’s fought at this level.”