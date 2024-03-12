Christian Mbilli signs Co-promotional Deal with Top Rank

Top Rank has signed unbeaten 26-0 super middleweight contender Christian Mbilli to a long-term co-promotional deal and will be looking to help his career.

The 2016 Olympian Mbilli ranked in the top five by all four sanctioning bodies at 168 and is in range of a world title shot against undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez.

Recently, boxing fans have shown much interest in seeing Mbilli challenge Canelo for his four world titles. That isn’t happening for Canelo’s next fight on May 4th, but it would be interesting for fans if Mbilli is his opponent in September if he doesn’t face David Benavidez or Edgar Berlanga.

Top Rank has the promotional muscle to get the 28-year-old, France-born Mbilli a chance to fight for a world title. They’ll work with Mbilli’s co-promoters, Eye of the Tiger, to attempt to land him a title shot.

Mbilli recently opened some eyes of boxing fans with his sixth-round stoppage victory over Rohan Murdock on January 13th on the undercard of unified light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev vs. Callum Smith at the Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Canada.

“I had a ringside seat for Christian’s latest fight, and I was amazed at his power and ferocious nature inside the ring,” said Top Rank Chairman Bob Arum. “He is a special super middleweight talent, and I am pleased to collaborate with our good friends at Eye of the Tiger to help this talented young man achieve his world championship dreams.”

Teaming up with Top Rank is a major victory for Mbilli, as this gives him a promotional company that can open doors for him to get the bigger fights that he’s been missing out on during his seven-year professional career.

Mbilli is being fast-tracked to the top quickly due to his Olympic experience and his long amateur career. At 28, Mbilli can’t afford to be moved slowly like some fighters who are still early in their careers.