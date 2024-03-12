Canelo Alvarez Fires Back: “I’ve Done It All”

Canelo Alvarez has responded to fans’ comments about him avoiding David Benavidez.

In an interview, the Mexican superstar Canelo (60-2-2, 39 KOs) reminded his fans of the many top fighters he’s faced on his outstanding 20-year professional resume, making it known that he has nothing to prove to anybody at this stage of his career.

Some boxing fans have been hounding Canelo nonstop, pushing him hard to fight Benavidez (28-0, 24 KOs), who has yet anyone of true talent to earn a shot against Alvarez unless you count recently knocked out Caleb Plant and 35-year-old inactive former 154-pound champion Demetrius Andrade.

A History of Excellence

“I beat practically all of them,” Canelo said via talkSport on X. The Mexican star then rattles off fighters from the past that fans have asked him to fight:

Erislandy Lara

Austin Trout

Floyd Mayweather

Miguel Cotto

Gennady Golovkin

Daniel Jacobs

Callum Smith

Billy Joe Saunders

The Never-Ending Demands

What’s disappointing to Canelo is his the achievements that he’s made during his career are largely ignored by fans, who don’t recognize his accomplishments, and are seemingly trying to get him beaten by continually searching for fighters that they think will end his reign as the #1 in the sport.

It is jealousy & envy among the fans, who want to see Canelo get torn down and knocked down a peg. Do they need to do this to make themselves feel better about their lives? Some would argue that’s the root cause for fans wanting to see Canelo beaten. It’s flat-out jealousy of the star.

“It always happens,” Canelo says, making it clear that regardless of which fighter he beats, the angry, bitter fans will find another contender that they believe will knock him off his throne at the top of the sport. “Why don’t you face this other guy?”

Tired of Proving Himself

Canelo sounds fed up with these snake-like, venomous fans, saying, “I’ve done everything in boxing. I’ve done it all.”