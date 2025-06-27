Bob Arum Says Mbilli Beats Canelo – But “Canelo Doesn’t Want the Smoke”

Bob Arum, like those of us who have seen him in action, is very impressed with super-middleweight warrior Christian Mbilli of France. A genuine all-action fighter who regularly throws a heck of an amount of leather, Mbilli will fight for the interim WBC super-middleweight title tonight, against Maciej Sulecki, 33-3(13). And Arum says this will be just the beginning.

Arum, speaking with The Ring, said Mbilli has a great future, but that the fight the unbeaten 30 year old really wants, a fight with Canelo Alvarez, will never happen. Why? Because Canelo doesn’t want the smoke, the Top Rank boss stated.

Arum claims Canelo will dodge Mbilli even if he beats Crawford

“Of course not,” Arum said when asked if he thinks Canelo would ever fight Mbilli. “There’s nothing to gain for Canelo to fight him. If he gets by Crawford, [Canelo’s] gonna look for relatively easy fights. I think Mbilli is special. He’s really good, really strong, a good puncher, he’s got a great chin and he has a great future. We will get good fights for him. I don’t think Canelo is gonna be a fixture in the division. Canelo, if he beats Crawford, which I don’t think he will, he’s gonna look for easy touches, finish the contract [with Turki Alalshikh], make his money and retire.”

Mbilli’s rise begins now—but don’t expect a Canelo showdown

Maybe we will see Canelo’s very last fight in September when he fights Crawford? As for Mbilli, 28-0(23), his career in the big leagues is just beginning. Can Mbilli become a real star? With his style, a truly fan-friendly one, Mbilli seems to be on his way. As long as he keeps winning and as long as he gets the good fights that Arum has in mind (Diego Pacheco for one possibility of a guaranteed slugfest), Mbilli could indeed take over the 168 pound division when Canelo retires.

As for if they fought right now, Arum has no doubt Mbilli would beat Canelo. Sadly, we will almost certainly never get to find out.