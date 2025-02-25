Chris Eubank Jr – Conor Benn Winner To Fight Canelo, Says Alalshikh

The upcoming April fight between Chris Eubank Junior and Conor Benn will be a huge event as far as British boxing fans are concerned, the two fighters of course being sons of genuine British boxing legends. And now, the winner will have even more than a bad blood grudge to fight for. Turki Alalshikh, speaking with Sky Sports, has revealed how the winner will move into a huge fight with Canelo Alvarez.

In addition, there is a rematch clause in place going into the April fight between Benn, 23-0(14) and Eubank Jr, 34-3(25). So, we could get to see Eubank and Benn rumble twice, while that massive opportunity of a fight with the Mexican superstar is also there.

Benn and Eubank are expected to fill the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 26th, while the fight will likely do very big numbers on P-P-V here in the UK. And now, with the prize to be a shot at Canelo, the grudge-match has got even bigger.

“Whoever is the winner we are working in the future to have him fight against Canelo,” Alalshikh said. “If Eubank wins, he will have the chance to do Canelo at the beginning of 2026. We have two big press conferences, one in Manchester on Tuesday, and one in London on Thursday, it will be huge. Yeah, we have in our contract rematch options. Why not? But we are now focusing on the first fight. Let’s see what happens, and I think it will be something amazing.”

Canelo recently signed a four-fight deal with Alalshikh, the first fight to be against William Scull in May, the second fight to be a mega-fight against Terence Crawford in September. As for fights three and four, one of these fights could be against the Benn-Eubank winner. It goes without saying that Benn or Eubank, whoever it is that emerges victorious, will be having the biggest and the toughest fight of their career in challenging Canelo, with a career-high payday also likely.

So, who wins on April 26th, and will the victor go into an immediate rematch, or into that big fight with Canelo? Interesting developments, for sure. With more to come, no doubt.