Bivol’s Promoter Eyes Canelo Rematch, Not Benavidez Clash

Dmitry Bivol’s promoter, Frank Smith, says he’s interested in him fighting a rematch against Canelo Alvarez and prefers that over a title defense against his inherited WBC mandatory David Benavidez. It’s understandable why Frank would prefer Canelo for Bivol rather than Benavidez because it’s a bigger money fight, and Dmitry had a better chance of winning.

Canelo, 5’8″, is a lot smaller than the 6’1″ Bivol, and he was beaten on size the time they fought. It would be like Bivol moving up to face IBF cruiserweight champion Jai Opetaia. He would be dealing with a nightmare against Opetaia.

Bivol defeated Canelo by a 12-round unanimous decision on May 7, 2022, and Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn has been eager lately to lure the Mexican star into a rematch. Hearn was interested in Bivol (24-1, 20 KOs) capturing the undisputed 175-lb championship from Artur Beterbiev because he believed it could entice Canelo to want to fight him.

Canelo’s 2025 Schedule

Thus far, Canelo hasn’t uttered a peep about wanting to fight Bivol again, and it’s doubtful that he ever will before retiring. WBA, WBC, and WBO super middleweight champion Canelo (62-2-2, 39 KOs) have a full plate in 2025, with a fight against IBF champ Willam Scull on May 3rd for the undisputed championship at 168. After that, Canelo will defend against Terence Crawford on September 13th.

Bivol will likely fight a trilogy match against Beterbiev next. That’s what Turki Alalshikh mentioned last Saturday night following Bivol’s 12-round majority decision win over Beterbiev in their rematch at The Venue in Riyadh. If Bivol wins that, he’s going to have to defend against Benavidez if he wants to keep his WBC belt.

That’s a bad style match-up for Bivol because Benavidez is excellent at cutting off the ring, he throws a lot of punches, and he won’t take a long rest break like Beterbiev did after the sixth round last Saturday. Bivol likely loses badly to Benavidez.