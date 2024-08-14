Chris Eubank Jr Confident He’ll Fight Canelo in May: “Who Else Can He Fight?”

Chris Eubank Junior still believes he will get a shot at Mexican superstar Canelo Alvarez. As fans may recall, Eubank was said to be in the running for Canelo’s September 14 bout, with Edgar Berlanga getting the big fight (and big payday) instead. Now, with Eubank giving Berlanga no chance of beating Canelo next month, the 34-year-old says he feels he will get his chance against Canelo next, in May of 2025.

Eubank, speaking with Sky Sports, asked the question: “Who else can he [Canelo] fight?” Eubank says there are “only a few guys” Canelo can pick and choose from.

“Berlanga’s unproven. He hasn’t fought anybody really,” Eubank said. “He’s strong and whatever, but it doesn’t mean anything. He was talking about IQ. ‘I have a better IQ than these guys that you [Canelo] have fought.’ No, he doesn’t. He genuinely does not. I don’t think he’s got a chance in this fight and a lot of people think that way. A lot of people are not happy with this fight that he’s chosen. There’s only a certain pool of fighters that Canelo can now fight, which is why I’m not worried about this fight falling through in September. Because who else can he fight? There’s only a few guys.”

Who else can Canelo fight? We all know the one guy we all want to see Canelo fight, and that’s David Benavidez. Also, instead of Eubank, fans would likely tell you they would prefer to see Canelo fight the winner of this Saturday’s fight between Christian Mbilli and Sergey Derevyanchenko and maybe a guy like Diego Pacheco.

Eubank is right when he says there are not that many realistic challengers out there for Canelo, but is Eubank a name the fans would be happy to see Canelo fight in May? If fans grumbled about Canelo fighting Berlanga, who is at least unbeaten and can punch, imagine the backlash Canelo would almost certainly get if he picked Eubank as his next opponent.

Eubank, 33-3(24), has not fought for 11 months, this his revenge win over Liam Smith, and he has done nothing to earn a shot at Canelo and his 168-pound titles. But Eubank may indeed get the Canelo fight next May. It’s not right that he should get it, but this is how things are now with Canelo. He picks and chooses who he wants; “easy fights only,” say his critics.

Canelo will deal with Berlanga, probably via a mid-round stoppage win, but the Mexican warrior needs to take a far more acceptable challenger for his next fight. Does Chris Eubank Jr fit the bill? I’m sure you have your opinion, the way I have mine.