Chisora Has Options For Next Fight Says Shalom – Hunter, Arreola, Breazeale

As he has made clear, Dereck Chisora is not going to retire any time soon. There was talk of a fight between the 38 year old British warhorse and Deontay Wilder, yet that seems to have gone away now (thankfully). So who could Chisora, a genuine fan favourite, fight next? Promoter Ben Shalom spoke with Sky Sports and he listed the options that are out there for “War” and his next outing.

Shalom had wanted to match Chisora with fellow Brit Hughie Fury, yet he says Chisora is “not interested” in that fight. Instead, Shalom says, it could be Michael Hunter next for Chisora, or Chris Arreola, or even Dominic Breazeale.

“We wanted him to fight Hughie Fury but he isn’t interested,” the promoter said. “We are looking at options and speaking to his team. We have our idea of what works for us. Other options? Michael Hunter, Chris Arreola, maybe Dominic Breazeale. It has to make sense for both parties. Chisora is still a big attraction in the UK and has plenty of options.”

Chisora Vs. Hunter would be interesting and would have some fan appeal, but as for Arreola and Breazeale, not so much – will Arreola even fight again? Chisora deserves some good paydays before he finally says adios and retires, he has more than earned it.

So what next for Hughie? According to the Sky Sports piece, Tyson’s cousin has been ordered by the WBA to fight Robert Helenius in an elimination bout. While Shalom says Hughie wants to fight the winner of the Trevor Bryan-Daniel Dubois clash (purse bids were set for today but have been moved to next Monday).

“He wants a big fight now,” Shalom said of Hughie. “He also wants the winner of Daniel Dubois versus Trevor Bryan. He would also like to fight Bryan before Dubois, if possible.”

We must wait and see what happens with that Bryan-Dubois purse bid, now set for March 21. While he waits, maybe Hughie will like the idea of facing Helenius, who of course ruined Adam Kownacki’s big plans by beating him twice in a row.