Frank Sanchez vs Efe Ajagba II Ordered as IBF Final Eliminator

Frank Sanchez-Efe Ajagba II Set After Team-Ajagba Win Purse Bid; Will Be Final Eliminator For IBF Heavyweight Title

With so many ranked heavyweights all waiting to see what unified, four-belt heavyweight champ Oleksandr Usyk will do next, whether or not the 38 year old future Hall of Famer will vacate one or more of his belts or if he will get busy defending them, we will have an IBF mandatory challenger for Usyk in the not too distant future. This is because, as Dan Rafael has reported via social media, there was an IBF purse bid that took place yesterday, this between representatives of Frank Sanchez and representatives of Efe Ajagba.

And Ajagba, looked after by Sampson Lewkowicz, saw his team win the bid and the Nigerian will now collect 60% of the fight purse. Sanchez, promoted by Carl Moretti, will pick up the smaller purse but as we know, the Cuban defeated Ajagba when they fought back in 2021, with Sanchez scoring a knockdown before winning by wide unanimous decision.

“IBF had a purse bid today for a final heavyweight eliminator, Efe Ajaga-Frank Sanchez. @SampsonBoxing won at $302k. @CarlMoretti bid $210k. 60-40 split in Ajagba favor,” Rafael posted on X.

What’s Changed Since Their First Meeting?

The rematch is likely to take place on a PBC card, perhaps before the end of the year. But will the rematch be any different?

Since decisioning Ajagba, 33 year old Sanchez has gone 5-1, the loss coming via stoppage against Agit Kabayel. That fight took place in May of last year and Sanchez has not boxed since. Currently 24-1(17), Sanchez will almost certainly be somewhat rusty when the Ajagba return rolls around.

Ajagba, three years the younger man at 31, is currently 20-1-1(14) and he has gone 5-0-1 since losing to Sanchez. In his last fight, in May of this year, Ajagba boxed to a draw with Martin Bakole, with quite a few people feeling Ajagba deserved the decision.

Could the Winner Trouble Usyk?

So, who wins Sanchez vs Ajagba II? Sanchez clearly has the style to trouble Ajagba, as he showed in their first meeting, but inactivity and age could play a factor this time. Ajagba, stronger now and with more seasoning, may look to impose his jab and power early.

And can the winner give Usyk a hard fight should he get the opportunity? That depends on what version of Usyk is left as he nears the twilight of his career. Sanchez’s slickness or Ajagba’s raw strength could both make for interesting styles against the champion, but to dethrone Usyk remains a monumental task for either man.