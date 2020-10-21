Carlos Cuadras battles Juan Francisco Estrada this Friday night

Carlos Cuadras has been waiting patiently to get his revenge on Juan Francisco Estrada and now his moment has arrived as they clash for Estrada’s WBC World Super-Flyweight title on Friday night at TV Azteca Studios in Mexico City, Mexico, live on DAZN.

Cuadras (39-3-1 27 KOs) and Estrada first met in September 2019 in Los Angeles, with Estrada edging Cuadras out by a point on the cards, with a knockdown in the tenth round proving decisive.

For Estrada, a successful defense of his belt will lead to a long-awaited rematch with Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez in 2021, but Cuadras is eyeing a rematch with the former pound for pound king himself after they boxed in September 2016, and says he’s got his gameplan right this time to level the score with ‘El Gallo’.

“This is the fight I have been waiting for,” said Cuadras. “I am better prepared this time. I’m throwing a lot of punches in training. I’m throwing 12 rounds of sparring with three different guys. I’m doing a lot of mitt sessions.

“I think I’m going to arrive very fast and invincible and I’m going to give the Rooster his medicine. So, let the Rooster take care because I’m going to tear his head off. It’s going to be an honor to win The Ring magazine and WBC belt as well.

“He can be a slow starter, but once he is in a rhythm, he is harder to fight. He’s good to the body and he has a good right hand, that’s the punch he put me down with in our first fight. I gave it my all in the first rounds, so I lost my energy for the second half, I went too hard from the start.

“He’s not going to get the rematch with Chocolatito – I am going to get my rematch with him, because people saw that I won that fight.”

Cuadras’ clash with Estrada is part of a huge night of action in Mexico City, topped by a triple header of mouthwatering World title action.

Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez (49-2 41 KOs) defends his WBA World Super-Flyweight title against Israel Gonzalez (25-3 11 KOs) – with Estrada and Chocolatito on a collision course for a rematch should they both emerge victorious – and Julio Cesar Martinez (16-1 12 KOs) will now defend his WBC World Flyweight title against Moises Calleros (33-9-1 17 KOs).

Three of Eddie Hearn’s young tyros make their return to action on the bill, with Diego Pacheco (9-0 7 KOs) boxing for the tenth time in the paid ranks, Austin Williams (5-0 4 KOs) making a second foray outside the States in his sixth pro fight and Otha Jones III (5-0 2 KOs) also boxing for the sixth time as a pro.