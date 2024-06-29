Boxing Tonight: Estrada vs. Rodriguez on DAZN – Live Results

Juan Francisco Estrada, WBC super flyweight champion, faces Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez (19-0, 12 KOs) in a massive fight in the 115-lb division tonight in a clash live on DAZN.

Estrada Vows for a Knockout

WBC super flyweight champion Estrada (44-3, 28 KOs) states that he’s going for a knockout against ‘Bam’ Rodriguez, and he’s not going to mess around, leaving the young 24-year-old there to land his big shots. He might need a knockout against Bam because it could end badly for Estrada if this fight goes into the later rounds.

Sunny Edwards fights in the chief support contest, looking to put on an impressive show against former IBF 108-lb champion Adrian Curiel in a 12-round fight.

WBC female super bantamweight champion Yamileth Mercado defends against Ramla Ali in a ten-round contest.

Fight Card and Schedule

The Estrada-Rodriguez event begins at 8:00 p.m. ET/1:00 a.m. UK time on Sunday.

Ringwalks are expected around 11:00 p.m. ET / 4:-00 a.m. UK time on Sunday.

Main Card (DAZN, 9:30 pm ET)

Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez

Sunny Edwards vs. Adrian Curiel

Yamileth Mercado vs. Ramla Ali

Arturo Cardenas vs. Danny Barrios

Preliminary card

Fabian Rojo vs. Daniel Gonzalez

Gabriel Muratella vs. Carlos Fontes

Leonardo Rubalcava vs. William Flenoy

In the main event, 34-year-old Estrada is coming off a two-year layoff to defend his WBC 115-lb title against ‘Bam’ Rodriguez, who is moving up in weight from the 112-lb to return to super flyweight.

There are many question marks about whether Estrada has enough left to defeat Bam, as he didn’t look good in his two previous fights before taking the two-year layoff.

Estrada has no answers for why he didn’t look impressive in his last two fights against Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez and Argi Cortes, but he will have to perform much better tonight to come out victorious against Bam.

This isn’t the type of opponent Estrada can half-step it against and expect to be saved by the judges, which is what some boxing fans felt occurred in his last two outings.