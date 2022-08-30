Canelo’s loss to Bivol will “only makes him stronger” said Eddy Reynoso

Trainer Eddy Reynoso is putting a positive spin on Canelo Alvarez’s recent one-sided loss to Dmitry Bivol by saying that the defeat will make him “stronger” and will help him “prepare” better for his next fight against the dangerous Gennadiy Golovkin on September 17th.

For the average fan, they view the defeat by Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) as a signal that his poor stamina and his bad habit of walking his opponents down, looking to take them out with single shots was taken advantage of by a good boxer in WBA light heavyweight champion Bivol (21-0, 10 KOs) last May.

Had Canelo fought a quality fighter in the last four years like David Benavidez or Jermall Charlo, his flaws would have likely been exposed a long time ago.

Instead, the superstar Canelo has been padding his record, fighting mostly beatable European fighters while ignoring Charlo and Benavidez. When Canelo finally fought a good European fighter in Bivol, he was badly exposed.

“Canelo in and out of the ring is very strong-minded, and with a defeat [to Dmitry Bivol], it only makes him stronger and to prepare better,” said trainer Eddy Reynoso to Fightype.

“Just after this defeat, it’s not going to determine his legacy with anything. You can win a championship or lose three championships, but it’s not going to determine the final outcome. That’s working hard in the gym, but in sports, there are wins and losses.

“GGG is a disciplined fighter, and the thing is, he can knock you out with one shot. That will never leave him. All the way until he dies, he’ll still be a knockout puncher, and he’s dangerous.

“People have to understand with Ryan Garcia and Gervonta Davis that there are promoters; they sometimes don’t come to an agreement.

“With the situation with Canelo Alvarez, he’s able to free agent and negotiate with everyone to make a fight that everyone wants to see.

“Ryan Garcia might want to have the bout, and Tank Davis might want to have the bout. But sometimes, the promoters don’t come to an agreement, and the fans are the ones that lose out.

“In Canelo’s situation, he’s able to negotiate the fights and go after the fights the fans want to see. Both have the opportunity for a knockout. Canelo Alvarez-GGG, and that’s what makes this fight attractive to the fans,” said Reynoso.