Watch LIVE: Canelo vs. Saunders Press Conference

Thursday May 6 – FINAL PRESS CONFERENCE – 12noon CT/1pm ET/6pm UK

The final press conference ahead of a huge night of action takes place at 12noon CT on Thursday afternoon, streamed live on Matchroom Boxing’s YouTube channel.

Friday May 7 – WEIGH-IN – from 2pm CT/3pm ET/8pm UK

The weigh-in will take place at 2pm CT on Friday afternoon, streamed live on Matchroom Boxing’s YouTube channel.

Sports fans can catch this epic battle presented by DAZN in movie theatres where punches will land bigger and louder

Iconic Events brings DAZN boxing action to 150 movie theatres in the U.S. on Saturday, May 8 when Mexican World Champion Canelo Alvarez looks to defend his belts against WBO champion Billy Joe Saunders. This super middleweight unification fight from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX will be an epic showdown, and fans across the country can witness punches land harder and louder on the big screen in cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, Las Vegas, El Paso, San Antonio and Phoenix. For a complete list of cities, movie theatres and ticket information fans can go to https://www.iconiceventslive.com/

“We’re proud to offer movie theatre operators across the country the opportunity to bring sports fans a unique experience to get them as close to the action as possible without being at the event,” said Steve Bunnell, chief executive officer, Iconic Events Releasing. “We believe boxing fans who have never been to a movie theatre to see a live event will love catching the action on a huge screen with loud digital sound that’s unmatched. They will feel every punch and see every drop of sweat hit the canvas.”

Movie theatres presenting this event will offer guests distinct options – from full-service dining and drinking with luxurious seating, in addition to their favorites: popcorn, candy and other refreshments. Fight fans can be guaranteed an epic sound and visual experience.

SAÚL “Canelo” ÁLVAREZ (Mexico)

WBC Super Middleweight Champion, 2nd Title Defense / WBC Middleweight Franchise Champion

Age: 30 / Date of birth: July 18, 1990

Residence: Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico / Birthplace: Juanacatlán, Jalisco, Mexico

Record: 55-1-2, 37 KOs / Total rounds: 417 / World championship fights: 16-1-1, 9 KOs

Height: 5’8” – 173cm / Reach: 70.5” – 179cm / Stance: Right-handed

Manager: Jose “Chepo” Reynoso / Trainer: Edison “Eddy” Reynoso

BILLY JOE SAUNDERS (UK)

WBO Super Middleweight World Champion, 3rd title defense

Age: 31 / Date of birth: August 30, 1989

Residence: Hatfield, Hertfordshire, England, United Kingdom / Birthplace: Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, England

Record: 30-0, 14 KOs / Total rounds: 214 / World championship fights: 7-0, 1 KO

Height: 5’11” – 180cm / Reach: 71″ – 180cm / Stance: Left-handed

Promoter: Eddie Hearn / Trainer: Mark Tibbs

WBC SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONS

1. Ray Leonard (US) 1988 – 1990

2. Mauro Galvano (Italy) 1990 – 1992

3. Nigel Benn (GB) 1992 – 1996

4. Thulane Malinga (S. Afr) 1996

5. Vincenzo Nardiello (Ita) 1996

6. Robin Reid (GB) 1996 – 1997

7. Thulane Malinga (S. Afr) * 1997 – 1998

8. Richie Woodhall (GB) 1998 – 1999

9. Markus Beyer (Germany) 1999 – 2000

10. Glenn Catley (GB) 2000

11. Dingaan Thobela (S. Afr) 2000

12. Dave Hilton (Can) 2000

13. Eric Lucas (Can) 2001 – 2003

14. Markus Beyer (Germany) * 2003 – 2004

15. Danny Green (Australia) Interim 2003 – 2005

16. Cristian Sanavia (Italy) 2004

17. Markus Beyer (Germany) * 2004 – 2006

18. Mikkel Kessler (Den) 2006 – 2007

19. Joe Calzaghe (GB) 2007

20. Carl Froch (GB) 2008 – 2010

21. Mikkel Kessler (Den) * (Emeritus) 2010

22. Carl Froch (GB) * 2010 – 2011

23. Andre Ward (US) 2011 – 2012

24. Sakio Bika (Cameroon) 2013

25. Anthony Dirrell (US) 2014 – 2015

26. Badou Jack (Sweden-US) 2015 – 2017

27. David Benavidez (US) 2017 – 2018

28. Anthony Dirrell (US) * 2019

29. David Benavidez (US)* 2019 – 2020

30. Canelo Alvarez (Mexico) 2020 –

* Regained

WBC TOP 10 SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONS

1. Ray Leonard (US)

2. Joe Calzaghe (GB)

3. Nigel Benn (GB)

4. Andre Ward (US)

5. Markus Beyer (Germany)

6. Carl Froch (GB)

7. Mikkel Kessler (Denmark)

8. Robin Reid (GB)

9. Danny Green (Australia)

10. Eric Lucas (Canada)

GENERAL INFORMATION ON THE SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT DIVISION IN WBC HISTORY

25 world champions have been recognized by the WBC, five of whom have regained the title: Thulane Malinga (S. Africa), Markus Beyer two times (Germany), Carl Froch (GB), Anthony Dirrell (US), David Benavidez (US).

72 super middleweight world championships bouts have been sanctioned in WBC history.

MEMORABLE WBC SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP FIGHTS

Dec. 19, 2020 Canelo Alvarez W12 Callum Smith – San Antonio, Texas

Feb. 23, 2019 Anthony Dirrell TW10 Avni Yildirim – Minneapolis, Minnesota

Sep. 28, 2019 David Benavidez KO9 Anthony Dirrell – Los Angeles, California

Feb. 17, 2018 David Benavidez W12 Ronald Gavril – Las Vegas, Nevada

Sep. 8, 2017 David Benavidez W12 Ronald Gavril – Las Vegas, Nevada

Jan. 14, 2017 Badou Jack D12 James DeGale – Brooklyn, New York

Apr. 30, 2016 Badou Jack D12 Lucian Bute – Washington, D.C.

Sep. 9, 2015 Badou Jack W12 George Groves – Las Vegas, Nevada

Apr. 24, 2015 Badou Jack W12 Anthony Dirrell – Chicago, Illinois

Aug. 16, 2014 Anthony Dirrell W12 Sakio Bika – Carson, California

Sep. 8, 2012 Andre Ward TKO10 Chad Dawson – Oakland, California

Dec. 17, 2011 Andre Ward W12 Carl Froch – Atlantic City, New Jersey

Nov. 27, 2010 Carl Froch W12 Arthur Abraham – Helsinki, Finland

Dec. 6, 2008 Carl Froch W12 Jean Pascal – Nottingham, England

Nov. 3, 2007 Joe Calzaghe w12 Mikkel Kessler – Cardiff, Wales

Oct. 14, 2006 Mikkel Kessler KO3 Markus Beyer – Copenhagen, Denmark

Mar. 12, 2005 Markus Beyer W12 Danny Green – Zwickau, Germany

Jul. 10, 2001 Eric Lucas KO7 Glenn Catley – Montreal, Quebec

Mar. 27, 198 Richie Woodhall W12 Thulani Malinga – Telford, England

May 3, 1997 Robin Reid W12 Henry Wharton – Manchester, England

Mar. 2, 1996 Thulani Malinga W12 Nigel Benn – Newcastle, England

Oct. 3, 1992 Nigel Benn TKO4 Mauro Galvano – Marino, Italy

Dec. 7, 1989 Sugar Ray Leonard W12 Roberto Duran – Las Vegas, Nevada

Nov. 7, 1988 Sugar Ray Leonard W12 Donny Lalonde – Las Vegas, Nevada

WBC Statistics by Luis Medina.