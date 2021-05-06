Watch LIVE: Canelo vs. Saunders Press Conference

Thursday May 6 – FINAL PRESS CONFERENCE – 12noon CT/1pm ET/6pm UK
The final press conference ahead of a huge night of action takes place at 12noon CT on Thursday afternoon, streamed live on Matchroom Boxing’s YouTube channel.
Friday May 7 – WEIGH-IN – from 2pm CT/3pm ET/8pm UK
The weigh-in will take place at 2pm CT on Friday afternoon, streamed live on Matchroom Boxing’s YouTube channel.
Iconic Events brings DAZN boxing action to 150 movie theatres in the U.S. on Saturday, May 8 when Mexican World Champion Canelo Alvarez looks to defend his belts against WBO champion Billy Joe Saunders. This super middleweight unification fight from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX will be an epic showdown, and fans across the country can witness punches land harder and louder on the big screen in cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, Las Vegas, El Paso, San Antonio and Phoenix. For a complete list of cities, movie theatres and ticket information fans can go to https://www.iconiceventslive.com/
“We’re proud to offer movie theatre operators across the country the opportunity to bring sports fans a unique experience to get them as close to the action as possible without being at the event,” said Steve Bunnell, chief executive officer, Iconic Events Releasing. “We believe boxing fans who have never been to a movie theatre to see a live event will love catching the action on a huge screen with loud digital sound that’s unmatched. They will feel every punch and see every drop of sweat hit the canvas.”
Movie theatres presenting this event will offer guests distinct options – from full-service dining and drinking with luxurious seating, in addition to their favorites: popcorn, candy and other refreshments. Fight fans can be guaranteed an epic sound and visual experience.
SAÚL “Canelo” ÁLVAREZ (Mexico)
WBC Super Middleweight Champion, 2nd Title Defense / WBC Middleweight Franchise Champion
Age: 30 / Date of birth: July 18, 1990
Residence: Guadalajara, Jalisco, Mexico / Birthplace: Juanacatlán, Jalisco, Mexico
Record: 55-1-2, 37 KOs / Total rounds: 417 / World championship fights: 16-1-1, 9 KOs
Height: 5’8” – 173cm / Reach: 70.5” – 179cm / Stance: Right-handed
Manager: Jose “Chepo” Reynoso / Trainer: Edison “Eddy” Reynoso
BILLY JOE SAUNDERS (UK)
WBO Super Middleweight World Champion, 3rd title defense
Age: 31 / Date of birth: August 30, 1989
Residence: Hatfield, Hertfordshire, England, United Kingdom / Birthplace: Welwyn Garden City, Hertfordshire, England
Record: 30-0, 14 KOs / Total rounds: 214 / World championship fights: 7-0, 1 KO
Height: 5’11” – 180cm / Reach: 71″ – 180cm / Stance: Left-handed
Promoter: Eddie Hearn / Trainer: Mark Tibbs
WBC SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONS
1. Ray Leonard (US) 1988 – 1990
2. Mauro Galvano (Italy) 1990 – 1992
3. Nigel Benn (GB) 1992 – 1996
4. Thulane Malinga (S. Afr) 1996
5. Vincenzo Nardiello (Ita) 1996
6. Robin Reid (GB) 1996 – 1997
7. Thulane Malinga (S. Afr) * 1997 – 1998
8. Richie Woodhall (GB) 1998 – 1999
9. Markus Beyer (Germany) 1999 – 2000
10. Glenn Catley (GB) 2000
11. Dingaan Thobela (S. Afr) 2000
12. Dave Hilton (Can) 2000
13. Eric Lucas (Can) 2001 – 2003
14. Markus Beyer (Germany) * 2003 – 2004
15. Danny Green (Australia) Interim 2003 – 2005
16. Cristian Sanavia (Italy) 2004
17. Markus Beyer (Germany) * 2004 – 2006
18. Mikkel Kessler (Den) 2006 – 2007
19. Joe Calzaghe (GB) 2007
20. Carl Froch (GB) 2008 – 2010
21. Mikkel Kessler (Den) * (Emeritus) 2010
22. Carl Froch (GB) * 2010 – 2011
23. Andre Ward (US) 2011 – 2012
24. Sakio Bika (Cameroon) 2013
25. Anthony Dirrell (US) 2014 – 2015
26. Badou Jack (Sweden-US) 2015 – 2017
27. David Benavidez (US) 2017 – 2018
28. Anthony Dirrell (US) * 2019
29. David Benavidez (US)* 2019 – 2020
30. Canelo Alvarez (Mexico) 2020 –
* Regained
WBC TOP 10 SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPIONS
1. Ray Leonard (US)
2. Joe Calzaghe (GB)
3. Nigel Benn (GB)
4. Andre Ward (US)
5. Markus Beyer (Germany)
6. Carl Froch (GB)
7. Mikkel Kessler (Denmark)
8. Robin Reid (GB)
9. Danny Green (Australia)
10. Eric Lucas (Canada)
GENERAL INFORMATION ON THE SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT DIVISION IN WBC HISTORY
25 world champions have been recognized by the WBC, five of whom have regained the title: Thulane Malinga (S. Africa), Markus Beyer two times (Germany), Carl Froch (GB), Anthony Dirrell (US), David Benavidez (US).
72 super middleweight world championships bouts have been sanctioned in WBC history.
MEMORABLE WBC SUPER MIDDLEWEIGHT WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP FIGHTS
Dec. 19, 2020 Canelo Alvarez W12 Callum Smith – San Antonio, Texas
Feb. 23, 2019 Anthony Dirrell TW10 Avni Yildirim – Minneapolis, Minnesota
Sep. 28, 2019 David Benavidez KO9 Anthony Dirrell – Los Angeles, California
Feb. 23, 2019 Anthony Dirrell TW10 Avni Yildirim – Minneapolis, Minnesota
Feb. 17, 2018 David Benavidez W12 Ronald Gavril – Las Vegas, Nevada
Sep. 8, 2017 David Benavidez W12 Ronald Gavril – Las Vegas, Nevada
Jan. 14, 2017 Badou Jack D12 James DeGale – Brooklyn, New York
Apr. 30, 2016 Badou Jack D12 Lucian Bute – Washington, D.C.
Sep. 9, 2015 Badou Jack W12 George Groves – Las Vegas, Nevada
Apr. 24, 2015 Badou Jack W12 Anthony Dirrell – Chicago, Illinois
Aug. 16, 2014 Anthony Dirrell W12 Sakio Bika – Carson, California
Sep. 8, 2012 Andre Ward TKO10 Chad Dawson – Oakland, California
Dec. 17, 2011 Andre Ward W12 Carl Froch – Atlantic City, New Jersey
Nov. 27, 2010 Carl Froch W12 Arthur Abraham – Helsinki, Finland
Dec. 6, 2008 Carl Froch W12 Jean Pascal – Nottingham, England
Nov. 3, 2007 Joe Calzaghe w12 Mikkel Kessler – Cardiff, Wales
Oct. 14, 2006 Mikkel Kessler KO3 Markus Beyer – Copenhagen, Denmark
Mar. 12, 2005 Markus Beyer W12 Danny Green – Zwickau, Germany
Jul. 10, 2001 Eric Lucas KO7 Glenn Catley – Montreal, Quebec
Mar. 27, 198 Richie Woodhall W12 Thulani Malinga – Telford, England
May 3, 1997 Robin Reid W12 Henry Wharton – Manchester, England
Mar. 2, 1996 Thulani Malinga W12 Nigel Benn – Newcastle, England
Oct. 3, 1992 Nigel Benn TKO4 Mauro Galvano – Marino, Italy
Dec. 7, 1989 Sugar Ray Leonard W12 Roberto Duran – Las Vegas, Nevada
Nov. 7, 1988 Sugar Ray Leonard W12 Donny Lalonde – Las Vegas, Nevada
